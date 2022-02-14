Guest editorial: Traffic design in Deer Valley’s base area proposal has serious flaws

We have lived in Park City since 2003 and are fully invested in the community.

Deer Valley Resort has presented a plan to develop the current parking area into a hotel, shops and parking structure. By and large the design is pleasant. However the proposed traffic design is seriously flawed.

In our 19 winters here, we have skied over 1,000 days at Deer Valley. We think we know what works pertaining to access and egress for daily patrons. The current layout works very well. The new layout will be a disaster.

• Daily skiers: The typical paradigm is for cars to either go directly to the parking lots or, as the preponderance of families do, drop off the wife and children at the curb where they are assisted by the staff — a real benefit that makes Deer Valley unique.

The proposed new drop off is about 25% of the current drop-off area. And exiting to the parking garage requires a journey against the incoming traffic. We predict traffic backing up all the way to the Deer Valley Drive roundabout. We doubt the planners have ever witnessed the morning rush … or the evening retrieval for that matter.

• Shuttles: There are a plethora of shuttles from hotels, lodges and Lower Deer Valley communities. The proposed design is woefully devoid of space for shuttles, especially during the morning and afternoon rush hours.

• Buses: Great idea. Just one problem. Where are the riders going to park? Running empty buses won’t solve the problem. And the bus system does not penetrate into neighborhoods. For instance, in Park Meadows or Solamere bus stops can be up to a mile from residences. That’s a long way to walk in ski boots. Won’t happen! And day skiers from out of town don’t have parking lots to leave their cars and catch a bus. Can you say, “Richardson Flats?”

One further issue. Currently when the parking at PCMR fills up and lines at Park City High School reach epic (pun intended) proportions, PCMR skiers park at Deer Valley and bus to PCMR. This will be solved by the next item.

• Paid parking: It’s inevitable. But there needs to be a modern system to move volumes of cars in and out of the garages. The system at China Bridge won’t work. I have a sticker on my window for my car wash — 5 seconds and I’m through. This works for multiple users like locals and owners. Hotels and lodges could provide short-term entry passes. Daily parkers will need a different access method and different entrances.

Much of the above is directed at Deer Valley. But, traffic jams on city roads are the responsibility of the city. The current access and egress to Deer Valley works great. The city must not approve a plan that will back up traffic onto city streets.

We currently have a highly contentious plan on the docket to “refurbish” the PCMR parking, which is already a major fiasco. The proposal is for 250 fewer parking spaces than currently exist. How is this going to improve Park City?

We need a pause until Park City, Alterra Mountain Company and Vail Resorts jointly address the citywide traffic and parking problems looking forward. The city should not approve either proposal until there is a master traffic and parking plan for greater Park City that addresses all the above issues. A piecemeal action plan won’t work. We have a new city administration. Step up and lead us into the next decades. We need strong leadership to ensure we continue to be a world-class resort and city.