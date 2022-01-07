Guest opinion: A call for compassion and action as we confront the latest coronavirus surge





Dear fellow Parkites,

As we find ourselves amid another record-breaking spike in COVID-19 cases, I beg you to please have some compassion for our greater community. These next few weeks are going to be exceedingly tough on our town and our already strained workforce. The aftermath may be just as devastating if we don’t proceed with care and caution.

While many are finding relief in the early evidence of omicron’s milder effects and Summit County’s high vaccination rate, we must also acknowledge the sheer number of cases we will continue to see due to its remarkable transmissibility and our failure to respond accordingly.

In addition to protecting our most vulnerable Summit County residents, we must once again extend our compassion and care to our frontline, essential and service industry workers, who have worked tirelessly the past two years. They are our only hope in facing the even greater challenges that lie ahead.

I’ve heard many Parkites and visitors recently comment on the consequences of such a thin and depleted workforce. Not only is this vital workforce exposed to COVID-19 on a regular basis, but they’ve been subjected to the misguided abuse of those inconvenienced by the reality of a pandemic. All this while mixing our drinks, plowing our roads, taking out our garbage, caring for our children, ringing up our groceries, stocking the shelves, mitigating avalanche danger on the slopes, delivering our packages, scrubbing surfaces, tuning our skis, practicing life-saving medicine, cutting our hair, making our meals, responding to emergencies, driving our buses, teaching our students, directing traffic and the numerous other services we all rely upon. Not to mention navigating the personal mental and emotional demands of a global pandemic.

Much of our workforce can’t afford to take unpaid sick leave, let alone housing in Park City. Child care and health care options are lacking for many of our workers. The pandemic has only highlighted these labor deficiencies and increased the demand on our drained workforce.

If we don’t have enough first responders, nurses, firefighters, pharmacists, law enforcement or snowplow drivers, everyone’s safety is at risk, regardless of vaccination status. When you don’t have enough subs to cover sick teachers or bus drivers, remote teaching may be the only option and limited at that. Lift lines don’t matter when you have no one to maintain the lifts or take injured riders off the mountain. When bars, restaurants and stores are forced to close due to staffing issues, everyone loses — our lowest-wage workers and families the most.

In a global health crisis, our national and global health agencies should guide experts in our county and state health departments to best protect the health and safety of our communities. In turn, and for the greater good, we should follow such guidance and be better off for it. Our inability to prepare for the much-anticipated omicron surge and respond accordingly is a failure of leadership at every level. There is no excuse for putting profits over Parkites, allowing politics to dictate public health policy or disregarding public health orders all together.

The time will come for accountability and we must demand it when it does. However, now it is imperative that we do all we can to protect our most vulnerable citizens and the lifeblood that is our workforce. We can do that by properly wearing a good mask in public, getting tested often, staying at home when we’re sick, washing our hands frequently, getting outside, socially distancing, limiting crowds, getting vaccinated and boosted, advocating for better working conditions, having patience, following the science, extending gratitude, tipping well, supporting local businesses, checking in with our neighbors and sacrificing a little inconvenience for the common good.

And so my fellow Parkites, this teacher is calling for more compassion now as we face this storm and a commitment to accountability when the dust settles.