Guest opinion: A pillar of Park City, who saw tremendous change in his 9 decades in town, set an example for us all

Jim Weaver passed away last month, almost 90 years young, and I went to his funeral with some of his friends and family. It was a full house at St Mary’s Catholic Church and a who’s-who of old-time Park City people, with some old miners and big landowners, hippies and rednecks, natives, and interlopers.

Jim was born in a small house above Main Street in 1932 and lived there his entire life, except for a stint in the Navy in Japan and a few fishing trips in the Uintas. He worked his early years in the local mines on many jobs and shifts and eventually for General Electric for many years. He was the silent Sacristan at St. Mary’s for countless years, shoveling more snow than God himself. He was a fixture at the top of Main Street and a pillar in this community. He was a good guy.

I could imagine Jim walking past the Egyptian Theatre, China Bridge or the Cat Houses in Swede Alley on his way home from the Marsac school, or skinny dipping and fishing in the lakes above Guardsman Pass. He loved to hunt and fish, and he knew all the names of the High Uinta lakes. He knew Utah water politics and who the irrigators and water owners were or who the big players and posers were. He also loved Utah, BYU and Notre Dame football and loved to talk about those teams’ past and present.

I imagined how much change Jim had seen in Park City, being born in the second or third silver mining boom, only to have silver devalued and the boom turn to bust once again. Growing up here with barely dependable water or electricity or heat when the town stopped at Squatters Brew Pub and the ride to Salt Lake was an adventure. Jim said they would only send snow plows up from Salt Lake or the county once a week back then, and it piled up higher than a man on a horse. There was limited skiing in Deer Valley but it was not with fancy Epic Passes or epicurean delights. There were times when the town was listed in the “Ghost Towns of the West” and things got bleak.

But Jim was a sticker and he stayed here to raise his family. Things started to turn in the ’60s with the new ski resort, when the hippies moved in and did battle with the miners for a few years before a truce was reached over the commonality of a cold beer. Jim was conservative but loved the new people and he laughed at the hippies and the skiers in their funny clothes. In the ’70s and ’80s the yuppies came and started Park West, Deer Valley and bigger developments. The ’90s brought the millionaires and ’02 brought the Olympics. Jim welcomed them all with open arms. By the ’10s and ’20s the billionaires were pushing out the millionaires, but Jim kept his simple house on Hillside Avenue and watched it all go down, reserving judgment with fascination and humor, enjoying the changes and the new people as they came.

Jim practiced forbearance, tolerance, patience and inclusivity and was a good example for us all to step back and away from our personal perspectives and appreciate this place and its people for what they are. We should do what we can to preserve it, like Jim did, but welcome new people with different ideas on how to keep it great. Who knows who is right and wrong in the long run, the unintended consequences of our decisions or how things will work out in 90 years. Someone guardedly asked me recently, “How long have you lived here?” and my reply was, “Who cares.” Jim Weaver didn’t and that’s what made him unique. He was a good guy.