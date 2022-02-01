Guest opinion: Action is needed to preserve our democracy





We are a group of citizens living in Grand Junction, Colorado. Some of us have a history of voting for Republican candidates and some of us have a history of voting for Democrats. Today, we agree that we must speak out about a serious threat that faces our community and many other communities, including communities throughout Utah.

Irrational political fanaticism is the threat. It fuels hatred and promotes false conspiracies and outright lies, even attempting to prevent local and county government from functioning. And it has turned family, friends and neighbors against each other.

Our community of Grand Junction has attracted national attention as a center of extremism. Lauren Boebert, our congressional representative, stokes cultural and political tensions and, in one of her first official acts as a congresswoman, sharply increased divisiveness by refusing to certify the results of a free and fair election. Our county clerk, Tina Peters, is under local, state and federal investigation for alleged involvement when passwords and forensic images of Dominion voting machine software were downloaded and posted online.

We encourage Utahns to join with us in our effort to save democracy. We are not against principled partisanship from any political party or interest group. We are against any extremism, whether from the left or right. The threat is from a small number of zealots who believe they are above the law.

This is about more than politics. It is more fundamental. It is about how people treat each other. Call it decency, civility, respect or plain good manners. We think it is something worth bringing back.

Together, we agree that these seven beliefs should guide us in rebuilding politics.

• We believe that political parties should vigorously compete over values, principles and ideas, but also find common ground to solve problems and pass needed legislation. Gridlock must stop.

• Facts, supported by irrefutable evidence, are the basis for what to believe and how to act. No civilization can endure when its citizens believe there is no such thing as objective facts or truth.

• No one has a monopoly on the best public policy proposals. That means the ability to listen and understand both sides of a debate are a prerequisite to finding practical solutions.

• Public interest must come before party interest. This means putting what is right ahead of loyalty to a party or an individual party leader.

• Problem-solving is more important than fundraising. Extremists line their pockets then use the funds to amplify division instead of producing solutions.

• Citizens should be free to run for office or volunteer to support the candidate of their choice without being threatened or harassed. Extremism uses intimidation because it cannot stand up to independent, open-minded thinking.

• It’s time to expect citizens to embrace individual responsibility. Extremists always talk about “freedom,” but never mention the responsibility to the community that comes with it.

During previous tough times, Republicans, Democrats and independents have pulled together. The last few years prove that doing nothing is not an option. Things won’t change without broader public involvement. And this must include people new to politics working alongside those with experience — how the best ideas are discovered and developed.

Make your voice heard. Hold discussions with four or five friends over coffee. Write letters to the editor. Post your ideas on social media. Support candidates who embrace these values. Vote. Volunteer. Your voice matters. Together with others, your voice can change minds and turn public opinion. Write us at restorethebalance@outlook.com to learn more.