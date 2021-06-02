Guest opinion: America is a generous place, but we are looking away from suffering at the border





Note: This editorial reflects my opinion, and not necessarily the opinions of my fellow council members.

Park City prides itself on its generosity.

We volunteer at the National Ability Center, we work the community garden, we buy Navajo rugs, we feed homesick seasonal workers, we rescue dogs. Heck, we even host a day to clean up the dog’s park. We live PC, we give PC.

Truly, it is a generous place. And so is America.

That’s why it’s so hard to understand why we are silent about the crisis at the border. The mainstream media might not want to show it to us — like the body bags we saw every night from Vietnam. But it is no less a travesty.

And you don’t have to go there to imagine the misery. War Correspondent Michael Yon reports about the Darien Gap from his patreon.com website. Sixty-six miles of the most dangerous jungle in the world between Columbia and Panama. It’s the part of the Pan-American highway that never could be finished.

If you survive the pit vipers, scorpions, jaguars, wild pigs, and blood-sucking bats … the jungle heat, the mountainous terrain, the dirty water, and disease — then you contend with man’s inhumanity to man. With armed guerrillas, drug dealers and a criminal empire making millions from this human misery — the cartels.

Migrants are robbed of their remaining money, many children die — or even worse, their parents die. Yon reports little girls panties and prophylactics laying by the side of the trails.

The first concrete these migrants see when they emerge from the jungle is the Western Union office where they are expected to wire for money in order to continue on, now up to $8,000 or more per person.

It would be so easy to shut down this Gap on one, or both sides, and end a lot of the suffering. So easy, America.

But look at what’s happening on our side of the Rio Grande. Wait a minute — we’re not allowed to look. Network reporters don’t go there. Border patrol isn’t allowed to talk.

But a surprising look at the cbp.gov website under “stashed away,” shows young boys packed like sardines in the trunk of a car. And we find tractor trailers in Laredo, Texas, packed with 35 people at an interior temperature of 126.1 degrees.

Over 397 stash houses were discovered in Laredo just this past year. And in some of these houses migrants are left in their underwear to prevent their escape. And what will their lives be like if they do escape? The U.S. and Canada are now among the biggest human traffickers in the world. These migrants will be sex slaves, drug smugglers and indentured servants working to pay off their debt. These are America’s Uighers.

How is this kindness, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris?

And look at the eyes of those children you do get to see. Who changes their diapers six times a day? Who plays with them, hugs them and engages their brain? Do you see the trauma? The PTSD? Will they ever get over this experience? And when they get old enough to know better, will they still vote Democrat? This too big a political price to pay.

Shutting down this border is something we can all agree on. Ending this suffering could unite us all. We used to be the good guys. We can be good once again. But if we ignore this crisis and turn away — then we’ll all have to answer at the end of our time.