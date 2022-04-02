Guest opinion: An open letter to Vail Resorts’ leadership





Attention Vail Resorts executive management and board of directors:

Contrary to the comments that your CEO and CFO made on your recent second quarter earnings conference call and investor day, several of your resorts do not have the capacity to accommodate more visitors. While it is true that you can in some cases expand terrain and lift capacity to enhance guest safety and experience, subject to getting requisite town government and land lessor approvals (BLM and/or private), your host communities have real capacity limitations in terms of infrastructure, physical space and natural resources.

We the citizens of Park City and other host communities are not going to idly sit by while you further deteriorate the quality of life and deplete the resources of our towns with your never-ending quest to increase skier/boarder visits. This year has clearly shown that this strategy has had a horrible impact on guest experience and your ability to execute in delivering a quality product. In doing so, you not only harmed your reputation but the reputation of your host communities. Even if you had not inexplicably understaffed this year and fallen down operationally in virtually every aspect of your business versus all your competitors (locally and nationally), who delivered a relatively great product despite facing the same challenges with COVID, labor shortages and limited snowfall, your planned annual visitation growth is an increasingly untenable situation.

To this end, I implore our Park City Planning Commission and Council to reject your joint application with PEG Companies for the redevelopment of the PCMR base and not consider a new application until you: a) explain how you are going to control guest visits going forward — look at the successful reservation systems that Alta and Jackson Hole have recently implemented to limit daily visitors and maximize guest experience; b) provide a guest experience that is up to the standard of Park City’s rich heritage; c) propose a design that fits within the fabric of the neighborhood and includes the redevelopment of all the old, super dated parts of the base so the new base is truly world class versus an amalgamation of different vintage developments that are poorly integrated; d) propose an efficient transportation solution that is tied to a predictable number of peak daily visitors and includes dedicated parking structures owned by the resort at both the I-80/S.R. 224 and U.S. 40/S.R. 248 intersections, in addition to onsite, multi-level subterranean parking (yes, required to get the desired residential and hotel density); e) includes a greater number of onsite employee housing units consistent with your recently announced stepped up commitment to employee compensation, affordable housing and local human resources support; and f) select a top-tier development partner that has applicable ski resort or other major resort development experience, including moving large numbers of people in, out and around resorts.

Lastly, I urge the Park City and the greater Utah skier/boarder community to think long and hard about what companies and resorts you want to support — those that are more focused on driving visitation stats for Wall Street, or those that are more focused on guest experience. With the Earl Holding Family’s recent decision to terminate their relationship with Vail Resorts’ Epic Pass and Snowbasin and Sun Valley joining Alterra’s Ikon Pass and the Mountain Collective Pass, the decision should be easier, even if only driven by the number of local resort options. Hopefully, Vail Resorts will take the appropriate actions to restore PCMR back to the premier mountain resort destination that Park City deserves and earns back our trust and patronage.