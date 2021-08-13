Guest opinion: As virus surges, Park City school board must step up like it did last year





As a parent of two elementary school children, I was very proud and thankful to live in Park City last year. After the lockdowns of the spring of 2020, our public schools returned to in-person learning with carefully crafted social distancing policies, mask requirements and a detailed plan to proactively manage COVID infections and exposures. While many people around the country were still navigating remote learning, our community was taking necessary precautions to chart a path forward. It was an example of tremendous leadership in a time of crisis.

One year later, on the cusp of a new school year, we are seeing a sharp rise in infections from the delta variant of COVID-19, a surge that has been dubbed a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Our children under 12 years old are unable to be vaccinated, leaving them conspicuously vulnerable. While Summit County has a high rate of vaccination, Utah’s overall rate is lagging and Park City is a tourist destination that leaves us exposed to visitors from other places with low vaccination rates. This reality presents an ominous Achilles heel for our community. Against this backdrop, we are learning that the new variant is far more infectious, and that children are more susceptible to becoming sick. Additionally, experts say that vaccinated individuals can still carry and spread the COVID-19 virus, even though they are unlikely to become symptomatic or seriously sick. Recognizing that reality, the CDC recently updated its guidance to recommend universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

However, in spite of the increasing seriousness of the current situation, politics has taken precedence in Utah over public health. H.B. 1007, passed in May and signed by Gov. Cox, explicitly prohibits a face covering requirement in the public education system for the upcoming school year. This new law is unconscionable given the developing reality, removing one of the best protection tools in our toolbox, and limiting the power of local school boards to make policy for the health and safety of our children.

For some time, I have been asking myself what we can do as citizens to counteract this measure: Is there any legal recourse for us as a community against this gross overreach by our state government? Then just this week we learned that the city of Dallas, facing a similar state law forbidding mask mandates, has defied their governor’s ban and announced a mask mandate in its schools. In justification, the school board stated that the order “does not limit the district’s rights as an employer and educational institution to establish reasonable and necessary safety rules for its staff and students.” Could this be a path forward for Park City as well?

Our school board recently said that it is encouraging children to wear masks for the coming school year. The problem with that approach is no young child will choose to continue to wear a mask in school if some of their peers are not. As we all know, wearing a mask is awkward, hot, constricting and downright uncomfortable. Children will quickly look for justifications to let them slip down below their nose and chin. Then, as a community, we will all be left exposed, nakedly subjecting our kids’ health to the whims, severity and potential long-term effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We must challenge our school board to do more. We need our leaders to step up with proactive policies, like they did last year, to chart a successful path forward in the face of this most challenging and deadly public health crisis.