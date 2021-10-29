Guest opinion: Beerman leads with his head and his heart





We support the reelection of Mayor Andy Beerman. He’s a brave leader with conviction and passion for the important issues of significant impact on our community — in the short term as well as for years/decades to come. We know Andy personally through nonprofit boards and as small business owners; he’s the type of mayor any city would be fortunate to have. He makes himself available and open to our ideas and opinions, even when we have disagreed.

Like any human, a mayor will not always hit the mark. The important thing is how they recover. Mayor Andy is honest with the public and himself where he and the City Council have gotten things right and where they could have done better. We value Andy’s work ethic, integrity, authenticity and strong moral compass — we’d be hard pressed to find another mayor or community leader who works harder at getting their job right than Andy.

Andy’s leadership style is solutions based, goal oriented and community minded. He is also a kind soul and a damn good human being. And if you’ve spent time with him or listened to debates, you know he has an amazing command of the facts and history of the most critical issues and challenges Park City, Summit County and our region have faced.

Any incumbent for political office will have detractors and critics — it’s the nature of politics. Too often political campaigns devolve into a war of words and half-truths in a scorched earth “win at all cost” battle. Instead, there are critical issues we should be talking about — the real work Andy and the council has accomplished and intend to continue the next term.

Initiatives include:

1) Climate Initiatives: working with multiple community leaders to pass H.B. 411, bipartisan legislation to accelerate transition to renewable energy, allowing 20 Utah communities to procure renewable energy, recently establishing an 80MW solar farm to support net zero by 2030

2) Open Space: 3,000 acres secured since 2012 including Clark Ranch, Treasure Hill, Bonanza Flat and Armstrong

3) Social Equity: a complete community with access for all to live and experience Park City, including support for LGBTQIA+, expression through public art, mental health and wellness, affordable housing and accessible transit, etc.

4) Historic Preservation: grants and funding focus in the face of continued growth, to “love where you live” across generations

5) Community Resilience: Through our small business and nonprofits we support, we worked directly with Andy and health experts. We find Andy’s accessibility, knowledge of the science and data, and his communication/leadership skills to be extremely helpful and inspiring in navigating us through unprecedented waters of this pandemic

Mayor Andy leads with head and heart. He’s respected by local, regional and state leaders and has made tremendous strides in building bridges both inside and outside our community.

The impressive cohort endorsing Mayor Andy Beerman includes Utah Congressman John Curtis, Congressman Blake Moore and Ben McAdams, the former Congressman and ex-Salt Lake County mayor.

Regional endorsements include Mayors Erin Mendenhall, Jenny Wilson, Byron Ames, Kelleen Potter, Mike Caldwell, Mike Peterson, Emily Niehaus and former Park City Mayor Brad Olch. Regional councilpersons endorsing Andy Beerman are Jim Bradley and Mike Mendenhall, including current and former Park City Councilpersons Max Doilney, Becca Gerber, Tim Henney, Joe Kernan, Cindy Matsumoto, Peg Bodell and Bob Richer. Andy’s diligence in building, nurturing and growing important relationships needs to continue.

When we reelect Andy, we have the privilege of keeping him as mayor and Nann Worel on City Council; we don’t lose either one and that’s the best of both worlds.