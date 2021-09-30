Guest opinion: Change is needed at City Hall, and this election is Parkites’ chance to demand it





The murals again? Yes. Because there is no more perfect opportunity for the average Parkite to understand the leadership style of our current mayoral administration than the issues surrounding the Main Street murals of July 4, 2020. As an Old Town resident, business owner and dedicated public servant, I’ve gained special insight over the past 12 years into the inner workings of Park City Municipal. For those who don’t know me, I served as chair of the Historic Preservation Board and president of the Historic Park City Alliance. Currently, I proudly sit on the Park City Planning Commission and operate my businesses, River’s Edge Resort and Campground and Flanagan’s on Main.

In these roles, I’ve come to know scores of elected officials in Wasatch County, Summit County and of course Park City, including former Mayor Dana Williams, who appointed me to the HPB, former Mayor “Gentleman” Jack Thomas, who recommended I apply to the Planning Commission, and Mayor Andy Beerman, who leads a City Council of which the majority appointed me to the Planning Commission. In light of my great optimism for and belief in our community’s future, I am compelled to call upon the citizens of Park City to vote for change in our governance.

We’ve all seen clearly and repeatedly the issues City Hall has had with transparency and process under Beerman’s stewardship. This was never the case within Dana’s and Jack’s administrations. They were both kind and well-regarded mayors who sat patiently and respectfully listening to those who supported them and those who didn’t. Some might recall Dana’s “Bitch Bench” outside the Marsac Building where he’d sit the most frustrated among us down, point to our beautiful mountains, and then say good naturedly, “Tell me why you’re pissed.”

Nowadays, a protective arrogance and bitterness defines Beerman’s leadership up at City Hall. A “we know best” attitude has, quite literally, manifested into a (Mayor Beerman and Councilor Henney) them-versus-us (Parkites) mentality. Beerman has repeatedly labeled dissenters “negative,” while another councilor has even referred to the public as “haters.”

The list of policy failures (housing, Gordo, arts and culture, etc.) are numerous but what I find most disturbing is the culture being bred at City Hall. “It’s not our fault — the public is not listening” echoes in the hallways.

Councilor Becca Gerber recently co-signed a political hit job (aka Park Record guest editorial) accusing City Councilor/mayoral candidate Nann Worel of being “disingenuous” with respect to the murals, because Nann maintains — like Police Chief Wade Carpenter and every Main Street business owner — that the murals caught her by surprise. Gerber now admits she was confused by the “BIG” murals and she never notified the HPCA in advance as was her duty. Additionally, on the morning of July 4, she texted HPCA inquiring as to what was up with the mural painting on Main Street. Oh, that digital footprint — ouch! I am sure The Park Record would better serve her in explaining her “truth,” in her own words.

Letting people speak for themselves is something Beerman might find revolutionary.

Those who praise Beerman for having tough conversations somehow missed that when dissenters bring hard questions and seek accountability, Beerman and his pal, Councilor Henney, are dismissive, evasive and combative. Beerman even cuts off commenters proving his effective life in leadership has expired.

The primary results spoke loudly. Parkites want change! We must now follow through on Nov. 2 and vote to restore a safe place for candid and civil discourse and elect leaders who actually listen to constituents and learn from experts. If you are tired of being told what you think by Beerman and Henney, please join me in voting for Nann Worel for mayor along with Tana Toly and Jeremy Rubell for City Council.