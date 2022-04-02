Guest opinion: Community’s leaders must take a different approach to solve our traffic problems





I was recently reading an online article regarding transit options in Park City and was struck by two significant issues regarding the long-term solutions being proposed.

The first issue is that the planners are looking for one solution to two separate problems, and the second issue was that they are still focused on how to make car and truck traffic more efficient instead of looking for ways to reduce traffic completely within Park City. Mixing the type of users (issue 1) makes looking at alternative solutions (issue 2) much more challenging.

If we take the first issue, the challenge is that the solution for local traffic can be very different from the solution for traffic to and from the city center and ski areas. Local traffic — people going about their daily business such as taking kids to school or going to shop and to the dentist, for example — involves many various start points (homes) and ending points (schools, etc.). The second group of users are more point-to-point travelers. They can go from one point, say parking, to a second point like a ski area. I will call them the peak users.

The solution for the peak users is simpler than for daily users and this issue ideally suited for public transit. Think of a system with two end points, one parking area at Kimball Junction and a parking area near the Utah Film Studios. Public transit could move between those two end points with four intermediate stops: the Deer Valley base, Main Street, the Park City Mountain base and Canyons Village. This system is not built for daily users. It takes the peak users and moves them off the roads. By focusing on the peak users you can develop a system that is simple to use (only four intermediate stops), rapid and can run on a schedule. From these four intermediate stops you can use the existing bus system to disperse people out to different hotels, houses and businesses. This is also often referred to a “hub and spoke” system with major links between the “hubs.”

If you start to look at a different solution for different traffic types, then public transit looks like a better solution. I prefer light rail simply because by moving to a rail network you free up space in the traffic network for daily use. However, using dedicated bus lanes and express buses can also work provided they do only make four stops — the idea is to move people quickly from their car to a hub, it is not to pick up and move numerous people along the way.

I do not see this thinking in the traffic proposals. Simply making more space for cars or making some areas one way is not the answer. You have to remove traffic, and to do that you need some public (or mass) transit and the most efficient way is a “hub and spoke” system to move peak traffic off the roads. The sooner we start to think about this type of solution and stop mixing all the demands into one pot, we can actually make progress.