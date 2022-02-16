Guest opinion: County must address community’s concerns regarding development





In October 2021, the community became aware that approval was imminent for Dakota Pacific Real Estate’s proposed project of 1,100 housing units and 1.7 million square feet at the Kimball Junction tech park site. The massive opposition to the project and the thoughtful and passionate public comments from residents at the Dec. 1 Summit County Council meeting convinced Dakota Pacific to pull their proposal at the Dec. 15 council meeting, and they are now working on a revision.

Friends of Summit County for Responsible Development (FSC) was formed to research, inform, rally and provide the legal and financial means to hold the County Council and Dakota Pacific accountable. FSC believes in three core principles: 1) Unchecked development represents an immediate and existential threat to the quality of life in Summit County, 2) As a result, the council should only approve new entitlements when there are overwhelming community benefits, and 3) Those benefits need to be clearly articulated and accepted by the community.

On Jan. 19, Friends of Summit County sent a carefully researched three-page letter to the council regarding Dakota Pacific’s project and growth in the Snyderville Basin. The contents of the letter were based upon the community’s comments at the large December hearing, as well as discussions with County Council members, staff, UDOT, Dakota Pacific’s leadership, our attorneys and residents. We should all be pleased with council’s Feb. 9 decisions to keep the project review process transparent. But we are dismayed by their apparent lack of commitment to address a variety of items in our letter that are important to the community, and that should be examined now, before Dakota Pacific resubmits its application.

First, we called for a moratorium on development so that the council and staff have the ability to review the county’s outdated and inconsistent land-use policies. We ask the council to give staff time to revise these policies so that growth can be brought under control and so that they reflect the true wants and needs of the community. Second, we urged the county to conduct a fiscal impact study on the massive Dakota Pacific project — one of the biggest projects in the county’s history — so that its true cost in terms of police, fire, water, trash and all other public services can be understood. Third, we reiterated our concern that the traffic studies performed by Dakota Pacific are out of date and do not reflect the current traffic conditions in Kimball Junction, which have deteriorated enormously over the last two years. Fourth, we stressed that Dakota Pacific must phase their development such that new buildings and associated traffic mitigation are constructed in parallel. These are all items that the county would be well-served to begin addressing with Dakota Pacific and the community now, in advance of a revised application.

After meeting with Dakota Pacific’s leadership, it is our fear that their revised proposal will be similar to their original one, with some minor modifications designed to win just three council votes. It is our position, which we believe is shared by the vast majority of the community, that the council must not deviate from the original tech park approvals unless Dakota Pacific’s revised proposal includes a slate of community benefits that clearly exceed those offered by the already-approved tech park. In the absence of such benefits, an approval by our council members will be a tragic decision to enrich Dakota Pacific at the expense of Summit County, and a material contribution to the decline of a once world-class resort community.