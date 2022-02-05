Guest opinion: Deer Valley residents want their voices heard on resort’s base area development proposal





Most of the homeowners in lower Deer Valley were aware of the development rights granted years ago to develop the Snow Park parking lots into a base village. Alterra Mountain Company now has the rights and is proceeding to go forward with the plan.

About a month ago I took some time and reviewed the Fehr Peers Transportation Analysis of April 2021. Fehr Peers was retained by Alterra to study the traffic and present a traffic plan for this project. I was very disappointed by the quality of this study. Traffic delays were reported for the roundabout on Deer Valley Drive and Bonanza Drive/Deer Valley Drive intersections on an “average delay,” whereas the intersection of Deer Valley Drive North and Deer Valley Drive South was reported on a “worst movement delay.” If this study has any validity, the traffic must be reported on the same basis of either “average” or “worst” and probably both. The conclusion was that the Deer Valley North and South intersection is the problem. Living in this area we know that this intersection is only a problem when the traffic is backed up from Bonanza Drive. The study showed waiting times that are longer coming out of Deer Valley Drive North taking a right turn then making a left-hand turn, which can only be because Deer Valley Drive going west is at a standstill.

The current study concludes that the traffic should be redirected to Deer Valley Drive North rather than the current flow to Deer Valley Drive South. I could not find the logic to this conclusion. Deer Valley Drive North is 1.2 miles from the intersection to Snow Park Lodge, passing 19 ingress or egress points, including the fire and rescue station. From the intersection to Snow Park Lodge is 0.5 miles with 9 ingress or egress points. The study does not mention the 500 or so homes or condominiums that are only accessible using Deer Valley Drive North or the inability to take a left-hand turn onto Deer Valley Drive. Currently Deer Valley Drive goes directly in front of Snow Park Lodge, but the study does not point out that this land would be turned over to Alterra for the development of the project and is probably is the most valuable land in that area.

Traffic is one of, if not the, most pressing issue for Park City. I have been assured that the Planning Department will do a study on behalf of the city, but I do not believe it is done and I definitely have not seen it. I and many of my neighbors feel this is what Alterra wants, without concern for the neighborhoods. The Snow Park project will go forward and most likely enhance our neighborhood, but we all need to be involved in the traffic issues, be part of the decision and honestly address the traffic.

To the Park City Planning Commission and Planning Department: We want our voices heard. To my knowledge, there has been no “public input given, nor asked for” on this project. Citizens of Lower Deer Valley, our voices need to be heard!