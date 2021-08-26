Guest opinion: Developer should revise PCMR base area proposal with eye toward benefiting community





Park City Municipal Corporation represents the Park City community and its citizens. In this regard, the City Council sets rules for the benefit of the co­­mmunity as a whole (e.g., traffic, safety, Land Management Code, etc.) and answers to the community at the ballot. The Park City Planning Commission is appointed by the City Council to oversee the development of property within Park City and advises the City Council on behalf of the citizens regarding proposed developments. This advice is guided by the Park City Planning Department staff and the city’s Land Management Code as approved by the City Council.

The Park City Planning Commission has been considering PEG’s proposed development at Park City Mountain Resort’s base area within Park City for an extended period of time. The commission approved Vail Resorts’ plan to combine the former PCMR and Canyons resorts in 2015. Consequently, today’s PCMR has two base areas for historical reasons, one inside the Park City limits under the aegis of the Planning Commission (the former PCMR) and one outside the Park City limits under Summit County’s jurisdiction (the former Canyons ski area). The Planning Commission approved a high-speed gondola connecting the ski terrain of the two former resorts and Vail Resorts built it in short order. Skiers can now easily transit from the Canyons Village base to the Park City base. While the Planning Commission has struggled with transit access to the proposed PEG development, these discussions have been limited to the existing S.R. 224 and S.R. 248 road corridors and Old Town streets, which in fact are already strained. The Planning Commission should ask PEG and Vail Resorts to leverage PCMR’s property, right of way and resort infrastructure to swiftly and easily move visitors to PEG’s development via rail, bus, gondola or car systems on the PCMR resort property in a manner consistent with the city’s transit-first initiatives. This could really relieve pressure on the city and its citizens to bear the economic and infrastructure burden of PEG’s PCMR plans.

The Planning Commission should stay true to its obligations for the the community’s safety, health and quality of life. The commission should hold PEG to the existing Land Management Code as the basis of any proposal’s approval. The Planning Commission has already recognized that PEG’s initial proposal was substantively different from the PCMR base’s 1998 development agreement. The commission alerted PEG that its initial plans did not comply with the 1998 PCMR base area master plan study concept master plan and required a new plan some time ago. In response, PEG now proposes an amended plan with building elevations in excess of 80 feet that may be consistent with the 1998 plan’s altitude based elevation limit, but greatly exceed Park City’s current 35-foot height limitations. PEG seems to pick and choose what is advantageous to PEG from the 1998 plan while neglecting other aspects of that plan that are advantageous to the community. PEG’s journey before the Planning Commission has focused on 15 or more topics in individual meetings, disconnected from any global overview of the proposal. I believe the PEG proposal would benefit from another iteration that tries to get the details of each topic into a global proposal that might actually benefit Park City, its citizens and community. What is currently being analyzed by the commission for findings of fact and conditions of approval is a hodgepodge, excessive for the sake of excess and does nothing for the community.