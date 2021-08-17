Guest opinion: Educate yourself on the facts this election season





Fear versus fact, transparency without engagement, decision making without education — this is no way to have an election in Park City, or anywhere for that matter. The democratic process relies on civil discourse, not fear mongering, finger pointing and false accusations. I encourage all of us to become informed on Park City’s issues before placing our votes for future leadership. Finding intelligent solutions for our social challenges and electing the people who can implement our public mandate is what will keep Park City Park City. That leader is Mayor Andy Beerman.

We are blessed with an incredible city staff, we have council people who care and a mayor who works diligently to lead our community into the future. This team of people work tirelessly to find the best solutions for our community. These solutions are more complex than one might think, and there are no panacea solutions to the challenges we face in Park City or the surrounding area.

Take soils for example: It is easy to say move it to the West desert but what about the environmental impact of moving it? Transporting the contaminated soils involves 20,000-plus truck trips up and down Parleys burning 200,000-plus gallons of fuel and covering 2 million miles of travel (Charlie’s math). If the soil is truly toxic, then move it to the best location. If not consider the above impact in the process. At this time the project is on hold because of your input and our current leadership.

Look at the arts/cultural area. In the last year this project has finally had real public input and because locals finally engaged in the discussion, changes are being made and the project is also on hold pending more public input and planning. These decisions happened not because suddenly there was transparency but because we all took notice and engaged in the process. And yes our leadership is listening!

Even the “murals,” which proved no good deed goes unpunished. The Black Lives Matter mural was only a portion of the socially relevant message: peace and love, and inclusivity were also part of the attempt to provide an uplifting message in what was otherwise a very difficult time in our world and our hometown. I am a big believer in trying to do the right thing instead of doing nothing at all. If you are pointing a finger because of the murals then do so with praise and pride for our current local government’s willingness to take action.

Eliminate fear, false accusations and finger pointing this election season by engaging and educating yourself on the facts surrounding these complex issues and many more.

Look at the growth problem of not just Park City but the state overall. Weigh in on the PEG project and the Deer Valley project, think about workforce housing, transportation, the climate crisis and what 2030 and beyond could look like in Park City. I am sure that with an in-depth look you will see that today’s Park City leadership has proven they can guide us into the future. Let’s reelect Mayor Andy for another four years and ensure Park City’s future as a place we want to live. Keep the vibe alive!