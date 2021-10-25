Guest opinion: Here’s why I support this school bond after opposing a previous effort





I was a member of the group that opposed the previous bond in 2015 for the Park City public schools. I am a strong supporter of this new bond. Why is this bond so much better?

Like the previous bond, this one moves the ninth grade from Treasure Mountain Junior High to the high school and the eighth grade to an expanded Ecker Hill Middle School. Currently over 200 students make a long trek every day from Treasure to the high school to take courses not otherwise available, such as Advanced Placement classes. Moving the ninth grade makes these academic opportunities accessible, will improve academic outcomes and hopefully increase student participation in these classes. Under the previous bond the football stadium and track were being moved to the site of Treasure Mountain and beyond to make room for this expansion. The current bond leaves the stadium and track in place. Even the smallest due diligence would show that these facilities are not just used by varsity teams. They are a critical resource used every day by many students for outdoor recreation and fitness. They are particularly important to the subset of students who find it difficult to spend the entire day in a classroom. Why spend millions of dollars to move the ninth grade to make academics accessible and then spend more millions to make these recreational facilities inaccessible to almost all students? It made no sense. This does not mean that our athletic facilities do not require significant refurbishment. However, the board was right to separate these needs so they can be carefully considered as part of a future request. The current bond is for academic needs only.

Under the previous bond, the fifth grade was to be moved from the elementary schools to a greatly expanded Ecker Hill mega-school to make way for pre-school classes in the elementary schools. The academic research literature is quite clear: Creating large grade cohorts of young children hurts academic performance, reduces feelings of security and school attachment, and negatively impacts social behavior. The effect is large. I feared an academic disaster. The current bond leaves the fifth grade at the elementary schools. Superintendent Jill Gildea is aware of legitimate concerns of some parents that fifth-graders at the elementary schools would not have the same course enrichment opportunities available at a middle school and has been putting programs in place to address this. The issues of large cohort size will also be mitigated for the sixth-graders, and they will be more separated in the much larger school.

Pre-school is accommodated with well-designed additions to the elementary schools that maintain a degree of separation for the comfort of both pre-school children and fifth-graders who may not want the association. Pre-school is important. It is not babysitting if it focuses on building school readiness and executive functioning skills that play a critical role in future academic success in kindergarten and beyond. The previous emphasis on “rigorous academics” for pre-school risked student burnout and most research shows such programs lose any gains by the third grade. For more information see here, developingchild.harvard.edu/science/key-concepts/executive-function/ and here, pediatrics.aappublications.org/content/142/3/e20182058.

Space is added for CTE programs. This was true for both bonds. However, CTE classes are not focused on learning a trade. It appears we now have a good set of programs that will increase school relevancy by introducing students to varied career paths while providing hands-on learning experiences that should reengage many students academically.

Hats off to the board and Dr. Gildea for putting our schools on a great track.