Guest opinion: Here’s why I’m saying ‘Yes in my backyard’ to the Tech Center proposal





I live at Fox Point in Redstone and like all of us who call Kimball Junction (KJ) home, whatever happens on the Tech Center site is “in my back yard.” I definitely don’t want my new neighbor to be a tech park approved in 2008 for 20 buildings, parking for nearly 4,000 vehicles, parking structures, a lot of blacktop and no requirement for mitigating traffic (Contact community planner, Kirsten Whetstone at kwhetstone@summitcounty.org , for help viewing the Summit Research Park Design Guidelines.)

For most greater Park City residents, this tech park would be a drive-by while “running errands” and traveling elsewhere. As the major gateway to our strikingly beautiful mountain sports town, this is the place where visitors’ first impressions are made, and I prefer it to include a mixed-use community, not stretches of multi-story office buildings, surrounded by open space.

I’ve been a supporter of clustered, pedestrian-friendly mixed-use design in KJ since 2019 when county planners presented it to the council to “clean up some of the hodge-podge” and create communities that maximize sustainability and open space. It was subsequently approved by the council in an amendment to the Snyderville Basin General Plan. Since that time, I have followed Dakota Pacific Real Estate’s mixed-use proposal. After the Planning Commission voted not to recommend its approval, the developer, with council input, made revisions to the plan. Their current plan includes a mix of 1,100 residential units, including 336 for residents with very low to moderate incomes. We desperately need affordable housing and this is a good location for it; I wish the plan would be revised again with fewer overall residential units.

One of the benefits planners have highlighted is the project’s location at a dangerously high-traffic intersection adjacent to a “transit node.” That it is a residential, not office-park, project makes it the kind UDOT is interested in funding. Officials have already gathered our opinions about what traffic mitigation design we’d prefer at the Junction; and what the S.R. 224 bus rapid transit we support would look like. Traffic-mitigation projects will take years, even decades, to begin and complete, but with these steps the process has started. Anybody or anything that will help move it along gets my support. Meanwhile, Dakota Pacific has agreed to make some small traffic-flow improvements in their first phase of building.

Because the project faces Tech Center Drive, residents will be able to get to businesses on the west side of S.R. 224 without traveling on it. They will have easy access to Interstate 80 via Kilby Road past Quarry Village to the Pinebrook/Jeremy Ranch entrances. They can also board the SLC Connect bus at the Jeremy Ranch park-and-ride lot much quicker than most of us.

For comparison, consider the mix of businesses and residences in Redstone-Newpark. Living in a neighborhood here is small and quiet, away from the traffic of people trying to get to and through the Junction. The amenities for us and the public are great. They include places to eat, shop and work. There are trails and open space, a nearby transit station and library, fitness centers, a health center, a nature preserve, a movie theater, a hotel. Including these kinds of things will make the Dakota Pacific project desirable. I hope it will include a much-needed senior center and housing for seniors. I hope businesses throughout the Junction will voice their support of the project now — it will provide them a huge number of customers and more employees.

There is no better stretch of flat, south-facing privately owned land in the Basin. That makes this site perfect for sustainable, energy-efficient design. The project’s natural landscaping and water-wise technology means the community’s water needs can be met with existing water shares. I believe councilors want to get us a deal with the greatest benefits, and Dakota Pacific representatives want to get this project right.