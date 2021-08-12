Guest opinion: I’m a vaccinated teacher who will wear a mask in class. Your child should, too.





August has always been a strange month for teachers. For me, it’s when the school dreams begin, the nocturnal narratives that portend the anxieties of getting to know, care for and teach 160 new students. The sense of unknown and unpredictability is unsettling, to say the least.

Now, though, the new school year anxiety of the past has begun to feel quaint and almost innocent when compared to this new apprehension regarding COVID and the delta variant. For a second year in a row, the worry is: Which of my students will get it? What if someone gets a really bad case of it? What if one of my students dies? What if I get a breakthrough case, even though I am fully vaccinated? It’s adding a whole new level of stress.

I know a lot of people are fearful of the vaccine, but why is it so hard to wear a mask? I don’t want to wear one, either. It’s exhausting work to project not only my voice, but enthusiasm and engagement through a cloth all day long. But I have made the decision to wear a mask this school year in an effort to do all I can to protect my students and myself.

Why do I, as a fully vaccinated adult, feel compelled to wear a mask when others refuse to? Because the disease is new and changing faster than we can understand it. I agree with Gov. Cox when he said, “I’ve got to be honest with you … I’m really tired … And I’m not real excited to have to sacrifice to protect someone who doesn’t seem to care.” Yet, I know that parents care deeply about their children. Wearing a mask is a logical insurance policy for those who are fearful of the vaccine. We proved that masks worked last school year with minimal learning lost and the social-emotional needs of the students met, not to mention that our schools stayed open for most of the year. These are powerful reasons to mask up.

Dr. Angela Dunn, the leader of the Salt Lake County Health Department, projected that without masks and other prevention measures, “there would be an estimated 60 cases per day, with an average of one child being hospitalized with the virus every other day.” As a vaccinated person, I probably don’t have much to worry about, but I worry anyway. I don’t want to get sick and I don’t want any of my students to get sick.

Are you really willing to risk your child’s life just to take a stand for personal rights? After all, this is a temporary inconvenience, while getting the delta variant could be a permanent inconvenience either from long-term effects or from death. The personal right to not be mandated to wear a mask is real, but so is my personal right to not get sick with a contagious and deadly disease that is airborne from people who won’t wear a mask. One is short term, and the other could be permanent in its impact.

Please err on the side of safety and have your child wear a mask to school, because we just don’t know how this is going to evolve or when it will end. Why wouldn’t we all take every measure to protect ourselves and our family?