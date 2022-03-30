Guest opinion: Legislation circumventing county’s land-use authority reeks of unethical behavior





The recently passed legislation that is intended to have an overriding impact on the future of the proposed reworking of the Dakota Pacific Real Estate development (the Tech Center) in Kimball Junction is very upsetting — and reeks of unethical behavior.

Let me explain: Dakota Pacific owns substantial acreage in the Kimball Junction area with existing entitlement for a variety of “office uses.” For a variety of reasons, the developer has found that use to be suboptimal. As an alternative use, Dakota Pacific has proposed that the previously approved Tech Cark be rezoned to include 1,100 housing units, a boutique hotel and assorted other applications.

The impact of those alternative uses significantly impacts Summit County/Park City — schools, law enforcement, water usage and, most importantly, traffic. No one who lives, works or skis in Park City needs to be alerted to the consequences of greater traffic burdens in the area surrounding the intersection of Interstate 80 and S.R. 224 during our ski season.

In seeking rezoning approval, Dakota Pacific initially pursued the usual and proper channels including approaching the Summit County Planning Commission, which did not support its approval. The developer continued with its application to the Summit County Council.

A public hearing on Dec. 1 drew a capacity attendance, where the mood of the attendees could best be described as “hostile.” A sea of red-clad citizens was prepared to voice their negative opinions against the rezoning, including the 1,100 housing-unit plan. Anyone who attended — commissioners, the developers and state officials — saw that the desires of the community were unambiguously negative toward the developer’s request for the change in zoning. The council did not call for a vote and the developer made noises that it would reconsider its path forward.

Then came a “reassessment.”

The shift by Dakota Pacific was not in the plans for the development, but instead it was in the avenue sought for approval. Not unlike a child who was denied permission from one parent appealing to the other parent.

Apparently, the developer with “legislative contacts” may have enlisted some friends it has in the Legislature for assistance.

Dakota Pacific got their wish with H.B. 462 introduced by Ogden area Rep. Steve Waldrip, himself an attorney, real estate consultant and developer. Interestingly, Waltrip was previously employed by the Boyer Company, the owner of the Tech Center at Kimball Junction prior to Dakota Pacific.

It continues to get even more interesting.

An advocate for the legislative change in plans is the director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, Dan Hemmert. Mr. Hemmert was also an executive at Dakota Pacific!

Might there be some conflict of interest here? Would a recusal be in order? Should the state Legislature need to reconsider the action they took?

In the final votes, H.B. 462 was voted down by every legislative representative in the Summit County/Park City area — perhaps they understand who they represent versus someone from the Ogden area, but the Legislature passed the bill anyway.

The bill was signed into law by Gov. Cox and is effective June 1. It requires Summit County to submit a proposal to — who else — Mr. Hemmert by Dec. 31.

Both examples are evidence the “process” in Utah is broken and the residents of Summit County/Park City are entirely left out of the process.

The Legislature effectively took control of the process and stripped Summit County of decision-making authority, and ignored the express will of the citizenry.

Our Summit County Council can potentially stop this state takeover. Simply do not approve a rezoning for the Tech Center property for the Dakota Pacific project, or invest in lawyers to oppose this end run by who knows who.