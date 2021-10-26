Guest opinion: My experience as a leader and collaborator will serve Park City well





As most know, I am a super proud fifth-generation Parkite who co-owns the Red Banjo on Main Street. My family and I love Park City.

What most everyone doesn’t know is I spent over a dozen years in executive management and director roles at major travel and technology companies.

At one time in my career, I managed five worldwide teams simultaneously, including a project management team and a team of developers. Within one month of starting at a tech start-up company, I discovered that two separate teams had duplicate work efforts. The teams had different directors and had not been properly sharing data with one another. I jumped in. I immediately put the teams together and oversaw a streamlined workflow that saved thousands of dollars for the company and its clients. Spend one minute scanning my Linkedin, and you will realize I have immense experience in a myriad of companies. The label of “longtime local business owner” is just one facet of my work life. I have decades of leadership experience in both the private and the public sectors. I ended my executive career as the senior director of a tech company that sold technology to the Marriott Group.

My focus has always been on building collaboration. Park City needs leaders who can work together. Leaders who can innovate together. Leaders who tackle the tough issues by facing them with honesty, clarity and experts. I will see that “WE” prioritize our most critical issues, transportation, regional planning and housing. Together we can tackle these issues and still keep up with our other critical city priorities. The success of one set of city issues should never be used to deflect from other failing city priorities.

My track record of service here in Park City is one I am very proud of. I currently sit on five boards. I have served on over 12 boards during my life here in the Wasatch Back. I know the regional players, and I have the skill set, tenacity and knowledge to hit the ground running and with efficiency. I know the city staff — I even know their kids, pets and families!

A couple of weeks back, my campaign (Tanapc.com) held a walk through our historic district, led by Grandmother Mary Lou (aka “Shiny”). As our group spoke and my grandma’s voice echoed the many stories of our beloved city’s roller coaster past, I couldn’t help but believe that I was born to serve and help lead our city and community.

Having the opportunity to fill a seat on the City Council would be the culmination of years of service and advocacy for Park City. In gratitude, I humbly ask for your vote on Nov. 2.