Guest opinion: One less voice chanting in prayer at an iconic Utah monastery





Years ago, the small town of Huntsville, Utah, asked one of its City Council members to go meet with the monks at the local monastery about the town’s water supply. The councilman, Bill White, went to the monastery and met Father Alan.

You might not expect to find a Catholic monastery here in Utah, but the Trappist Cistercian Order founded the Abbey of Our Lady of the Holy Trinity in 1947, in what was then a remote mountain valley. For 70 years the community of monks worked the land, nurtured relationships with local famers of a different religion, chanted their prayers six times a day, and donated all the money they earned to charity. Father Alan was in charge of the irrigation systems; Huntsville Councilman Bill White was a water attorney. And one day, the two shook hands.

I met Father Alan at Bill White’s house this summer. He took my hand and, tears in his eyes, thanked me for the Summit Land Conservancy’s work to save the monastery farmlands from development.

Those thanks don’t belong to me. Thanks belong to Bill White and Wynstonn Wangsguard who bought the property so that it could be saved. Thanks belong to the board of the Ogden Valley Land Trust who energized their community to raise over $250,000 to help purchase the conservation easement. Thanks belong to the federal employees who untangle snarls of red tape and to the Summit Land Conservancy’s staff who work with them with patient professionalism. Thanks go to the Conservancy’s board who has built an organization that can consistently secure massive federal grants. And gratitude goes to our donors: those who’ve given to past projects that helped us learn how to save iconic landscapes, those who donate to keep our team going, those who come to our events or volunteer their time. These people share our faith that all is not lost.

We’re not quite done with the monastery project. Our documents are under final review right now with the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Washington, D.C., but the money has been raised, the agreements have been reached, and now we just wait for the final boxes to be checked. Early in the new year we will sign the conservation easement that will permanently protect 1,058 acres of the monastery land. At the same time, the Conservancy is working to protect another 6,000 acres of rangeland in Morgan County, 100 acres of farmland along the Weber River near Coalville, and 850 acres in Summit County up Chalk Creek Canyon. All of these projects are made possible only thanks to the many individuals who help us save land.

Yesterday Father Alan passed away. There will be one less voice chanting in prayer today; there will be one more white cross in the green grass of a small cemetery at the foot of the mountain. But that gentle, benevolent moment where we held hands will endure in the land and the water as the seasons change. Peace be with you.