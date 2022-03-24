Guest opinion: Our community must address the affordable housing shortage. But placating developers isn’t the answer.





The guest editorial (March 19-22, Park Record) by John Miller, founder and chairman of Dakota Pacific Real Estate, is an obvious attempt to obfuscate his company’s continuing efforts to profit at the expense of our local community by any means available.

The proposed Dakota Pacific project at Kimball Junction is overwhelmingly opposed by Summit County residents. This opposition was clearly demonstrated at the Dec. 1 Summit County Council meeting where nearly 900 concerned citizens attended, the vast majority of whom expressed strong objections to such a project at Kimball Junction.

At the meeting, Dakota Pacific invited Daniel Hemmert, the executive director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity, to speak on their behalf. Mr. Hemmert unequivocally endorsed the project and represented it as a benefit to Summit County. However, during the meeting a participant in the audience pointed out that Mr. Hemmert is a former high-ranking employee of Dakota Pacific. This disclosure appalled the audience but apparently didn’t sway the council one way or another.

This type of backroom double-dealing is apparently standard operating procedure for Dakota Pacific. Initially, Dakota Pacific appeared somewhat chastened by the public reaction. The Park Record reported that Dakota Pacific was “pushing the pause button” while they rethought the project after hearing the public’s concerns.

Now it appears Dakota Pacific has turned their attention away from the county and towards the Utah Legislature. Mr. Miller states his company endorsed Utah H.B. 462 and S.B. 140. This is not surprising as these bills seemingly take away a measure of local control. As reported by The Park Record on March 8, these new state-imposed requirements will impact the county Planning Department and create new deadlines for when the county must have developed plans.

If the Dakota Pacific plan is developed in its most recent incarnation, the project will include 1,100 residences housing an estimated 2,774 persons. A maximum of 336 affordable units are included in this total and will not be built in phase 1 of the project. Actually, the total number of affordable units may be less, as the eventual number is at the developer’s discretion.

In addition to the housing units, the project calls for 160,000 square feet of office/flex space, 19,000 square feet of retail and a 122,500-square-foot hotel. These businesses are estimated to eventually employ 1,034 workers. The new affordable housing will not even accommodate the additional workers the project will require according to Dakota Pacific’s own data.

Affordable housing in Summit County and our state will continue to be an issue we must face. However, Park City and Summit County do not need to placate developers that promote projects that will negatively impact traffic, density, air quality and the beloved nature of our community.

Our city and county leaders should encourage more projects such as the Canyons Village employee housing development. This project will provide flexible and affordable housing options for 1,107 employees when completed and is a public/private venture between Summit County and Canyons Village Management Association. This project houses resort employees near their work areas where they can take advantage of the pre-existing public transit.

I strongly encourage the Summit County Council to reject any and all attempts to force this ill-advised, ineffective and unnecessary project on our community. Dakota Pacific’s questionable actions thus far prove they are not worthy of our community’s trust and cooperation.