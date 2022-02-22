Guest opinion: Our proposal for the PCMR base area helps Park City accomplish key goals





Growth in our mountain environs across Utah has been a challenge, including in Park City. Change is hard. The issues our communities face are real. But doing nothing solves nothing. We are committed to working in collaboration with the city and residents to bring to life positive solutions and a world-class base area to Park City Mountain.

As the future landowner and developer of the base area surface parking lots, I take our responsibility to be good community stewards seriously. We want to create the right amount of density while meeting many community goals, thoughtfully and responsibly.

We’ve heard many important pieces of feedback since day one of our planning efforts, including that the base area is the right location for redevelopment and density. Second, that the community would benefit if we did not build the full density permitted. Third, the project should not reduce day-skier parking spots — which we’ve committed to throughout the project’s multi-year construction. Fourth, the importance of this project playing a significant role in the city’s efforts to get locals and guests out of their cars and onto other transit options.

Our plan accomplishes all of these goals. I’d like to dive into the fourth goal as we presented to the Planning Commission on Feb. 15.

We are proposing to divert more than 700 vehicles away from the base area to alternative parking lots. In support of the city’s transit goals for the site, Park City Mountain will contribute a transit mitigation fee of $5.3 million to the city. This fee is based on findings by the city’s traffic consultant, AECOM, and includes $2.9 million for the purchase of three new electric buses for the city; $940,000 in operating costs associated with providing enhanced bus service on peak days each season; and $1.48 million in Park City Transit fixed costs associated with the enhanced transit service. As proposed, Park City Mountain would begin the payment of this fee in advance of construction allowing the city to utilize these funds as early as 2023.

There has been a lot of misinformation about the parking elements of the plan. Know that significant industry expert analysis of skier demand and shared parking was conducted and is guiding our plan.

We are proposing full replacement of the 1,200 day-skier parking spots into structured, paid parking. We are only proposing a reduction in the required parking for the residential and commercial new development that will reduce the number of cars coming into the resort. We’ve included free, expanded drop-off locations at both the street level and in two parking structures. All day-skier parking will be free for the first 30 minutes to accommodate drop-offs and quick needs.

The transit center we are proposing will more than double the current amount of bus bays and add e-charging stations and waiting areas. Day, seasonal and year-round public lockers will be provided. For improved pedestrian safety, there are 12-foot sidewalks throughout the project.

Mountain and base area employee parking will move to the Richardson Flat parking lot during the winter season and employees will be privately shuttled to the resort. We will fund a capital improvement project and make an annual contribution to the operation and maintenance costs for the lot.

Our project includes onsite, affordable housing (about 88 units), and that means fewer cars and happier employees who are able to walk to work. In Phase One of construction, all attainable housing, 800 parking spots and the transit center will come on line.

We appreciate the feedback from the Planning Commission and look forward to working with city staff to reflect the commissioners’ input in our proposal. We all agree that what we have today is not working. This project provides the best opportunity in decades to improve this critical experience in Park City, and we’re excited to get off the bench and work with residents to realize solutions and positive ways forward.