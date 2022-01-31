Guest opinion: Park City and its winter sports athletes are proud of our Olympic heritage





This week I’m packing my bags to head to another Olympic Winter Games. But this time, it won’t be to Beijing, but rather to a production studio in Stamford, Connecticut, where I’ll be commentating on the alpine events for NBC. It’s quite a change in roles but I’m proud to help bring my sport to tens of millions of viewers on NBC. The Olympics brings out the best in athletes, and the Yanqing race courses will provide new challenges for the racers.

It’s also a time to reflect back on what the Olympics have meant to me, to my entire family and to my hometown here in Park City. Twenty years ago, as Parkites, we made friends with athletes from foreign nations. Our parents scrambled to find tickets for us kids. We gathered around fire barrels on Main Street. And we took pride in our community’s ability to welcome the world — right here to our hometown.

Back then, we didn’t know what the Games would mean to the future of our community. But looking back on it now, it’s clear that it ignited a legacy that has introduced an entire generation to the power of sport. The Games built a wonderful culture of sport in our town. It started with those memories but it has become a way of life for us here in Park City.

For myself, I vividly recall standing in the start area atop Know You Don’t at Deer Valley Resort, a forerunner in the Olympic slalom, shoulder-to-shoulder with my ski racing heroes. That introduction gave me a sense of confidence that my years with the Park City Ski Team had provided me with the skills to become an Olympian myself.

Four years later, I was able to use that confidence to win gold in Torino and then again in 2014 at Sochi.

This month in Beijing, over 50 athletes from our community of Park City will be competing. This amazing legacy that grew out of the 2002 Olympics has brought a special culture of sport to Park City. And it’s not just about medals. It’s about the power that sport brings to young boys and girls, helping them build strong, productive lives. It’s a difference maker for kids in our town, enriching their lives.

As a Park City native, I hope that my children have that same opportunity and that we can welcome the world back again in 2030. The Games are an enriching experience for a community and I want my generation to have that same experience.

For those of you who were a part of those 17 days in February of 2002, I hope you enjoy reflecting back, as I have, to the memories you and your families gained during the Games. Join me on NBC over the next few weeks. And let’s join together to welcome the world back in the future.