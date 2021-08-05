Guest opinion: Park City should enforce mask mandate on buses during arts fest





Having lived through the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdowns of almost 17 months ago, this weekend’s Kimball Arts Festival is poised to be a disaster for Park City residents’ health, medically and businesswise.

I have ridden Park City Transit buses a few times in the last few months and not once was the federally mandated mask requirement (Executive Order 13998, extended through Sept. 13) adhered to or enforced. Luckily, those buses were not fully occupied, I am vaccinated and was wearing a mask on each occasion. The majority of the other passengers were unmasked. That was also before the more rapidly spreading and possibly more deadly delta variant.

As Park City prepared to welcome an anticipated 50,000 attendees, I called Mayor Andy Beerman’s office to find out what precautions and actions would be taken to guard the health of all those passengers required to park remotely and ride the buses to and from the festival. I got a return call from Vinny Nguyen of the Transit Department. His response was unsatisfactory. Basically, I was told it was too much work to enforce the mask requirement on public buses and there would be no enforcement of the federal mandate. The conversation contained “what-about-isms” and my being asked how I would handle it. Even though it’s not my job to handle it, I did suggest bringing on personnel from every department, stationing them at bus stops, handing out masks and advising people that they couldn’t ride without a mask, and I would not have left it go until four days before the festival to be considered. It’s one thing to have 50,000 people outside together in a corralled area, but to pack them into a confined space, shoulder to shoulder, with no enforcement of the simplicity of wearing a mask is unconscionable.

When searching the Kimball Arts Festival website, the only reference to parking was paid parking in China Bridge or to park remotely and ride the shuttle to Main Street. I could find no mention of mask requirements on those shuttles.

Some questions I asked Andy when he called me back knowing my concerns: Why isn’t the mask mandate being enforced now or on the much more congested buses of the festival? It’s not Park City’s first rodeo and we know what to expect in terms of crowd size. Why wasn’t the possibility of COVID-19 transmission on the buses considered before allowing the festival to be held at all? It can be done safely but the response I got implied that it’s too hard. What is the contingency plan for the now more dangerous delta variant? What happens to Park City’s federal funding for public transportation if the buses become superspreaders because the federal mandate was ignored? After checking with staff, Andy called me a second time to say that the riders would be advised at the parking lot stops by staff, but that there was no real way to force them to wear a mask.

I own a small cab company in town and I do not want to get shut down again because of this disease being underestimated. Passengers don’t get in my cars without masks and I’ve only had one person argue with me about it since this whole thing started. But they do have to be told and sometimes coerced. Like Nancy Reagan said in the ’80s, “just say no,” but this time to those not wanting to wear something so simple as a mask. Don’t let them ride next to me, my friends, my family and fellow Parkites.