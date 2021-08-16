Guest opinion: Park City’s diminishing quality of life





It occurs to me to ask why I live in Park City, or more generally, why does anyone live where they live? Mostly it’s for the usual reasons: family, a love of mountains or oceans or the local climate. We continue to live in those towns because we feel a part of them, we make connections, we are satisfied with our lives and we feel comfortable and at home there.

So, why Park City? I’ve only been here 10 years so I’m barely considered a local (Save Historic Newpark!) but I have to say that I’m losing that connected feeling that I used to have in Park City. I used to be able to cruise around town and it seemed easy, casual and usually not too crowded. I could go to the library, go downtown for a little shopping or dinner, maybe take the dog for a walk in uncrowded Round Valley. I liked it here (still do, as a downward-trending general rule) and it has been a mostly pleasant place to live. But the pursuit of the almighty dollar has really taken over in this town (I know, big shock), aided by our local elected decision-makers, with utter disregard for the quality of life for locals. Specifically, this town is now constantly overrun by thousands and thousands of non-residents for tournaments and festivals and street fairs and the trails, not to mention skiing and Sundance. It seems that if anyone applies for a permit for virtually anything, it is approved instantly with no public notice or input. I strongly doubt that locals, if asked, would approve the non-stop stream of activities that go on here all summer long, snarling traffic and jamming trails and restaurants.

I mean, who is being represented here, and who is more important? A thousand visiting non-residents or a local family trying to take their kids to the park? Or a local couple hoping for a nice dinner downtown? The current answer clearly favors the non-resident with their money for lodging and meals and shopping and entertainment.

I’m actually not railing against the non-residents themselves. I’m upset with the mindset of our local decision makers that encourages this beehive of activity to go on with no thought of ever making a decision that would interrupt the cash flow. It’s a mindset that has never crossed paths with a quality-of-life mindset that might actually ask the question, “I wonder what the locals think of all this?” And don’t get me started on the explosive growth, the lack of long-term traffic planning (lots of “vision” but no actual, real plan), and the lack of regional planning that might help get a handle on that out-of-control growth.

My wife and I rarely go downtown any more, for anything. A common question among our likeminded friends at dinner parties is, “Where are we moving next?” Maybe Telluride, where they have a Nothing Festival for one weekend each summer because Telluride, like Park City, is non-stop with events all summer. To show appreciation to the locals, they set aside some time just for nothing. Are you listening, Park City? Why are we so intensely focused on making money based on the image of Park City and so unfocused on the reality of daily life in Park City? All this crazy, overcrowded everything eviscerates the possibility of having a genuine connection to where we live. Let’s have our own Nothing Festival, and stretch it out for a whole year. Can you imagine how much calmer the city would feel? Perhaps all of us locals might venture downtown again.