Guest opinion: Partnership with PCMR helps National Ability Center make adaptive athletes’ dreams come true





As we wrap up an amazing and unique Paralympic year, I’ve been taking time to reflect and pause to celebrate all the hard work the athletes, coaches, instructors and partners have put in to make dreams come true. It is no easy feat to achieve this level of mastery in a sport, and I couldn’t be more proud and grateful to witness all the growth and success of our competition team and the adaptive nation as a whole.

For over 30 years the National Ability Center has provided world-class adaptive recreation and outdoor adventure programs. Thanks to our longstanding and valued partners at Vail Resorts, we’ve been able to operate out of our Mountain Center at the base of Park City Mountain Resort. This facility has been a home for thousands of individuals and a destination for life-changing experiences of “I can” on the mountain.

While there are so many stories worth sharing, one individual that has benefited tremendously from the facilities and training made possible through the NAC and Vail Resorts’ Park City Mountain Resort is Orlando Perez. He was born in Puerto Rico and joined the U.S. Army in the ’90s at a young age, aspiring to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps. During boot camp he fell from a training wall, which eventually caused a tumor to grow near his spine. Removal of the tumor left him paralyzed below the waist.

His family urged him to try wheelchair basketball, and after watching the sport for the first time, he decided to try it. He ended up competing at the college level and went on to play for the Puerto Rico National Team, leading them to four medals over an 18-year-long career.

After retiring in 2017, he took up adaptive skiing full-time, and found the NAC through a Park City local and his eventual wife Marcy. He brought his competitive nature to the NAC and quickly set his sights on competing in the Paralympic Games.

Leading up to the Games, Orlando would train five days a week with NAC coaches Erik and Hillary, conquering the gates on CB’s Run and reading terrain. Eventually, to no one’s surprise, he qualified for the Games, becoming the first Paralympian to ever represent Puerto Rico in the Winter Paralympic Games.

I share Orlando’s story because it illustrates how the NAC helps individuals find their own version of greatness. Orlando’s dream of continuing his grandfather’s legacy led him to another path: adaptive sports. In adaptive sports he was able to achieve success, using the determination he already had. Before he left for the Games in Beijing, he shared, “Being disabled is actually a blessing because I think I achieved more in life being in a wheelchair than I ever would have otherwise.”

It’s an honor every day to witness the resilience of our participants and families as they work to overcome obstacles and push toward their goals. Whether it’s an athlete training for elite competition, or an individual who wants to feel the sensation of gliding across the snow, our Mountain Center at PCMR creates the possibility of “I can.” These achievements wouldn’t be possible without the support of PCMR and our partnership with EpicPromise. We believe everyone has the right to follow their dreams and live their best life. This partnership between PCMR and the National Ability Center is able to make dreams into reality for individuals with disabilities every day.