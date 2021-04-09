Guest opinion: PCHS Student Council made it a school year to remember





As members of the Park City High School Student Council, we often get the question: What do we actually do? This year we, unfortunately, weren’t able to put on our usual events such as the homecoming dance, winter formal, bonfire, pep rallies or assemblies. So we had to find other ways to bring students together.

To welcome our students back from summer, we hosted a COVID-safe drive-in movie in the school parking lot. The student body loved a chance to laugh at “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” while enjoying free snacks. After an unexpected ending to our 2019-2020 school year, seeing our students have fun was very refreshing.

Throughout November and December, our Student Council hosted a community-wide shoe drive to donate to the nonprofit Soles for Souls. We collected 1,733 pairs of shoes that will be donated to help members of communities in need to start small businesses. Around this time we also held a Halloween costume contest and a virtual talent show to show off the creativity and abilities of our student body.

In pursuit of an event that even remote students could participate in, we created a monthly online trivia night. Our Student Body President Cooper Strople and Vice President Mark Altherr host trivia over Zoom and reward winners with gift cards to local restaurants, free prom tickets or discounted ski passes.

During the week of March 22, we partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to sponsor a local, outgoing 2-year-old named Kula. Our Senior Class Vice President Sydney Herman helped lead a team of Student Council members to coordinate events to help fundraise for Kula’s wish. We started the week with a night at MOD Pizza, which graciously donated 20% of their profits. The following night, local restaurant Hearth and Hill also gave 20% of their profits to the cause. On Wednesday, we hosted an open mic night at O’Shucks that featured many talented high school students, as well as the local band who volunteered for us through the help and support of Brian Richards and Mountain Town Music. With the $5 entrance fee and selling raffle tickets, we were able to begin to reach our goal of $3,000. Kula and her family were even able to come to our events and meet many of the Student Council members. During class on Thursday, we had a Miracle Minute. Student Council members ran through the hallways collecting cash and Venmo donations. We ended the week with a trivia night, featuring questions related to Kula. From the overwhelming support of our students and the community, we were able to surpass our goal and raised over $5,000.

So what’s coming up? After careful consideration from administrators and health experts, we are so excited to announce that we will be having a prom! Prom will be held May 22 and will be a senior-only event that will require a test to enter. Student Council is working their hardest to create a memorable event that will be an exciting end to seniors’ time at Park City High School. To fit our old Hollywood theme, Utah Film Studios generously donated its space. We look forward to hosting one last event to give our resilient seniors the send-off they deserve.

Although this year came with many challenges, our Student Council members found innovative ways to give back to the community and provide for our students.