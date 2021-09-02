Guest opinion: PCMR base project is an opportunity to embrace town’s unique identity





The Park City Mountain Resort base development as proposed by PEG is marching relentlessly forward. The August 2021 staff report from the City Hall Planning Department listed 138 “Findings of Fact” (FOF) regarding PEG’s plan. The Planning Commission spent much of the Aug. 18 “public” hearing going through these findings and appeared ready to accept most of them, even those still in question. The process was laborious and time consuming. Kudos to the commissioners for their dedication. But no time was saved for the public to comment on the factual nature of the Planning Department’s FOF. Community members were shut out. The public process is broken in these Zoom meetings. This democracy is at risk.

With respect for the time of community members, planning commissioners, and planning staff, and to promote clarity, to pinpoint code violations, and to bring forth Park City’s vision, the Responsible Resort Area Development (RRAD) Coalition retains an attorney. Our attorney, Nichole DeForge, speaks for over 500 community members. DeForge gets to the crux of the issues and their legal implications. Limiting, denying and delaying the succinct comments from our representative is unacceptable. The alternative, 500 individual public comments, would be more cumbersome for planning commissioners to digest. Our legal representative must be given proper time and consideration. The three to five minutes allowed to her (including interruptions) as the 10 p.m. end of meeting cutoff approaches is intolerable!

One such finding of fact from our last meeting, number “72, The Planning Commission finds that buildings have been positioned to minimize visual impacts on adjacent Structures. Potential problems on neighboring properties caused by shadows, loss of solar access, and loss of air circulation have been mitigated through building placement and setbacks…” Several of our commissioners admitted to being uncomfortable with this FOF. Thank you, commissioners! Clearly, visual impacts, loss of solar access and potential problems (especially the building height problem) have NOT been mitigated. Obviously, any mitigation of such problems requires lower building heights.

The process continues to march forward, even to be pushed forward, broken, or unbroken. The big picture is lost as we drown in four-plus hours of the minutiae and endless repetition from the developer. The big picture is not just the concern of the immediate resort neighbors! It is all of Old Town, all of Park City, the Basin, Summit County and our visitors.

The proposed PEG development could embrace its location and retain some Old Town feel. Perhaps I digress, but what happened to some resemblance to a head frame, or the Coalition Mine building or a quaint miner’s shack roof line? Park City’s Old Town has an historical architectural signature, which defines our town’s identity and uniqueness. It sets us apart from the numerous other ski resorts. The Silver Star development, at the entrance to the Spiro Tunnel, captured the mining history feel in its architecture. Retain our heritage.

Dear commissioners, just send PEG back to the drawing board. All effort to this point is not lost. I venture that PEG has learned something about our town in this process. We are not interested in some resemblance to the 1960s Soviet Bloc architecture. The Park City Mountain Resort base area is one of our final opportunities to embrace Park City’s unique identity. An iconic creation will contribute positive benefits to the community and to the developer.