Guest opinion: PCMR proposal is not the world-class base area Park City deserves





The Park City Mountain Resort base area development project is our one and only one chance to create a world-class base area that serves our community and our visitors. PEG is the developer and is bringing an extremely critical, large-scale development proposal to this community. PEG is dictating their terms to both the Park City planning staff and Park City Planning Commission. The Planning Commission continued last week to follow a pattern of allowing only the developer to speak and locking out public comment and any legal opposition presentations.

PEG is dictating the timeline, dictating the terms and dictating the tone, while not making any substantive project changes since the new year. This is a project that has started with one goal — developer profit — and that goal has shaped all aspects of the project. Think $20-$40/day parking without exception.

PEG’s attorney went as far as to dictate terms to our planning commissioners at their last meeting. Commissioners were instructed that they were required to accept the terms as written in the staff report or the project CANNOT be approved under our existing Park City Land Management Code (LMC). Many of these findings of fact and conditions of approval are factually incorrect and/or unacceptable.

PEG is calling for these deficiencies with the current project plan to be addressed during the conditional use process (CUP). This is unacceptable. The CUP process comes after a project approval, and the CUP process comes with a legal assumption of its eventual approval. The CUP process cannot be relied upon to fix the deficiencies, they must be fixed prior to approval. Furthermore, conditions of approval are rarely enforced in Park City. Take for an example the 23 units of affordable housing never built by Powdr required with the development of PCMR Parcel A (Marriott Mountainside). There’s been no enforcement to date.

PEG has shown little or no concern for our local citizens, the adjacent 100-plus-year-old neighborhood, or the look and feel of our town’s signature identity, PCMR. There is increased traffic with no improvements for increased accessibility (pedestrian walkways, moving sidewalks, escalators, bridges), nor integration with current or future mountain operations. This is not a world-class base area and our future generations will have to deal with it. That is after we deal with the proposed eight-year project build out.

A single planner at Park City Municipal has been tasked with both the PCMR parking lot development and the Deer Valley parking lot development projects. This is unreasonable and, in my opinion, has caused the PCMR project to be rushed with many obvious LMC conflicts. These conflicts have been overlooked to bring forward a hurried, positive recommendations for approval. There is no need to obey the developer’s timeline for such a critical project. The Planning Commission needs to add more PCMR development-only meetings, and these additional meetings need more preparation time between each of them and include time for public input.

This project will become the signature development and will be the future identity of the town of Park City. The Park City planning staff and our Planning Commission have to give this project its correct and necessary attention. We and our future generations will be burdened with the impacts of this project long after the developers take their profits and leave. Citizens, please take the time to inform yourselves, this project will be your town’s identity and it needs to be something we can all be proud of.