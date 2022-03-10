Guest opinion: Poor maintenance of the black diamond runs at PCMR has ruined my ski season





Thanks Vail Resorts — you finally got me where it hurts.

You finally ensnared me with your incompetence. I thought I was doing everything right. I avoid huge lift lines by skiing in the afternoon (and generally avoiding the Silverlode lift altogether), I avoid skiing during holidays because I’m blacked out and I avoid contributing to traffic by walking to the Park City Mountain Resort base.

But one thing I can’t avoid is your absolute failure to maintain any of the black diamond runs I love … which is all of them. Due to the large Christmas snows and general lack of it since, almost all of these runs are effectively unskiable right now, unless you’re an Olympian or have teenage knees. The bumps are rock solid, scratchy, deep, misaligned and massively rutted. Find a decent line and three turns later, it disappears and ends with a 3-foot drop-off out of nowhere. And all this recent snow hasn’t helped much because the ruts are too deep and scratchy to fill in. In years past this would happen, too, but Vail/Powdr always ran a groomer over them once or twice a year, allowing the bumps to re-form more naturally and setting the stage for some nice cush later in the season. This year Vail hasn’t touched them. It’s not just me — the black diamond runs have been noticeably quiet all season, save for the occasional skiers who realize too late that they’re in the wrong place and not getting the experience they’ve been advertised. And that only makes things worse as they slide sideways down the hill, trying to navigate through the randomness, scraping the snow with them.

Everyone talks about overcrowded slopes. One reason is that skiers like me are now forced onto the blue cruisers along with the masses. Instead of a great run down uncrowded Willies to the base, I have to join the hoi polloi down Silver Queen, then across Drift to avoid the Treasure Hollow/Home Run chaos, and maybe catch King’s Crown. Instead of doing 15-minute laps on Thaynes, I have to do the long run-out to Motherlode, then join the horde again on Home Run, and down to Pioneer to get back to Thaynes … a 45-minute expedition. Other great runs like Silver King, Crescent, Silver Skis, Glory Hole, Fools Gold, Mikeys and, recently Naildriver and Widowmaker — and many more — have just not been enjoyable since New Year’s.

And not opening the Thaynes lift all season? Ridiculous. You should be ashamed! One of the most iconic lifts anywhere, and home to great terrain and beautiful afternoon sun. But with the lift closed and a 45-minute roundabout loop to get back there, I only have so much time in the day. Ironically, because of this lack of skier access, Thaynes and Keystone are great right now. You just can’t get there from here. I love the challenge of bumps and steeper slopes, and I get that it’s not always going to be great. But, this year is the worst I’ve seen it in my 16 years here. And this is only the PCMR side; I hear the Canyons side is no better.

Absolutely pathetic effort, Vail. You’ve completely ignored a whole bunch of us who like to ski steeper slopes, and you’ve kind of ruined my ski season. I want my money back. And you wonder why locals don’t like you. Do you even care?