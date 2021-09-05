Guest opinion: Proposed parking plan at PCMR project doesn’t add up





“Transit First” is the concept Park City is using to justify underparking the PCMR base development by more than 500 stalls. It relies on capturing day skiers and transitioning them to buses before they reach our major corridors. Key supporting documents for “Transit First” includes a map of Summit County park-and-rides. Park City claims these defined parking lots hold enough parking spaces to offset parking stalls PCMR and City Hall intend to eliminate from the resort base, all in support of Mayor Beerman’s ideology for a car-optional community.

Park City planning commissioners pushed back with tough questions that PEG (the developer), city staff, and Park City’s hired parking consultant AECOM have yet to satisfactorily answer. When asked if AECOM’s Kordel Braley could identify what percentages of PCMR day skiers arrive via S.R. 248 versus S.R. 224 and where trips are originating from, the AECOM senior traffic engineer shockingly acknowledged they have never even considered this critical data.

For clarity, Summit County’s regional transportation planning director, Caroline Rodriguez, was asked what parking is actually available for day skiers in these county-managed lots? Rodriguez’ comments revealed the blind assumptions of Park City’s “Transit First” plan to be deeply flawed and that AECOM had never spoken to county transit before approving the 500-plus stall PEG reduction.

• Of 450 county parking spaces Park City asserts are available for PCMR skiers at the Ecker park-and-ride lot, 100 are actually owned by a Canyons development group that is entitled to claim them at any time. The 350 spaces remaining are merely first come/first serve.

• The Kimball Junction transit center will retain 40 first come/first serve spaces.

• Jeremy Ranch holds 80 first come/first serve spaces.

• There are no plans for the Cline Dahle parcel, and “it would be inaccurate to label it … a future park-and-ride.”

• These existing lots have averaged 80-90% occupancy during peak ski season.

• The county has no intention of building any additional park-and-rides.

So of these factual 470 stalls on county-managed lots, none are dedicated to PCMR and all occupancy has been accounted for in years past. Yet somehow AECOM and city staff both signed off to offset 500-plus required LMC parking spaces from the new resort base. It is absurd that I need to explain this to AECOM and City Hall. S.R. 224 is our main day-skier entry!

So what satellite lot does Park City control? There is only one, Richardson Flat near our S.R. 248 entry. Of the 650 stalls on Richardson Flat, at least 100 are privately owned by an Empire development agreement. In addition, when the Park City School District master planning process displaces PCMR from the high school lot, the resort will need more than the remaining 550 stalls at Richardson Flat to transfer its “existing” parking.

Again, Rodriguez stated that the county is not building any additional satellite lots — none! Park City does intend to complete one new park-and-ride at Quinn’s Junction (in 2022), but problems persist with this project. It must clear federal easement hurdles, and its 460 first come/first serve stalls must be shared by all.

Mayor Beerman has driven the “Transit First” and “car optional” ideology for a decade. He is clearly pushing stall reductions at PCMR despite his experts knowing nothing about the resort guest transportation habits. Andy, Wasatch County has no transit! They all drive and the parking stalls needed for your ideology don’t exist!

This AECOM sign-off is a fraud! Full accounting for all AECOM fees is a must.

Safety and traffic implications in Old Town for failing to adequately park the resort development are tremendous. Andy’s personal agenda will literally grind Park City to a halt. AECOM’s consulting fees don’t add up anymore than Beerman’s transportation ideology does.

Save Park City — vote for change!