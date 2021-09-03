Guest opinion: Public health decisions should be based on facts, not misguided opinions





At the Summit County Council meeting on Aug. 25, there were multiple misinformed statements made. One of the parents tried to compare COVID-19 to alcoholism and diabetes. Neither alcoholism nor diabetes is a communicable disease; you can’t “catch” them if someone sneezes or coughs near you. COVID-19 is a communicable airborne respiratory virus that can be spread by coughing or sneezing.

Another parent stated kids in Utah are healthier than those in other states and do not need to wear masks. This is false. Plenty of healthy people get sick, and you don’t even need to ask a health care worker that one.

There are studies that support the idea that social distancing and isolation can cause increased depression — but not masks.

Another parent stated she is going to “fight for the right for her kids to breathe fresh air and for their full faces to be seen.” Fresh air is located outside and they do not need to wear masks outside. There are face shields that allow their full faces to be seen, but that is not a right. Teachers do have the right to work in a safe environment. Students have a right to learn in a safe environment. I have also seen more elementary school children wear masks properly than adults.

Without any evidence, studies or research, all of the statements made against masks were merely opinions, not facts, and mostly not even true. Health care workers have been wearing masks for over a century. We wear them not only to protect ourselves but to protect our other patients as well. They decrease the risk of getting and transmitting communicable airborne viruses such as the flu, pertussis and COVID-19. We wear them because it is evidence-based practice; multiple studies have been done that show they are effective in preventing the transmission of these viruses. Yes, you can look that misinformed parent in the eye and tell her that masking healthy children will help prevent cases of severe COVID. Masks work. I know it to be true because I have lived it being an ICU and ER nurse for 28 years. Greg Hatfield knows it to be true, and what better source of information than a pediatric ICU nurse from Primary Children’s? His statements during the council meeting were not mere opinions. He has education, training and experience in this very field.

Is there a quota for how many children have to hospitalized, ventilated or even die before preventive measures are enforced? How much thinner can you stretch the health care workers and hospitals? Teachers are in these classrooms all day with 20-plus kids. Why do they not get a say in this? They are the ones most directly affected. Our school staff put in a lot of hard work and long hours to keep our children safe and schools open all of last year. Many other schools across this country were closed for the entire year. Instead of appreciating this, some people continue to try to make things more difficult for our school staff.

Our health care workers are exhausted, discouraged and have experienced an immeasurable amount of physical, mental and emotional stress. We are losing many health care workers because of COVID and the lack of community support. These very people who speak against masks want health care workers to take care of them when they or their family members get sick, but they won’t wear a simple, comfortable (try an N-95 for 12 hours if you think otherwise) face mask to take care of us? Please support teachers, our children and health care workers by wearing masks. Decisions affecting the health and safety of the community during an airborne viral pandemic should not be made based on uneducated and ignorant opinions or personal intuition, God-given or otherwise, but on evidence-based practice and advice from medical experts. Our teachers’ and children’s lives are depending on it.