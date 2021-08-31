Guest opinion: Publishing piece defending Jan. 6 rioters was irresponsible





I’m sorry, I can only take so much. Karen Ballash’s “guest editorial” was irresponsible to publish. To try to justify the attack on the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, and those who planned or took part in it, is indefensible.

When she describes their violent attack on the Capitol and the police as “petitioning their government for a redress of grievances,” she’s either delusional or lying. Breaking through barricades, attacking police lines, destroying windows and doors to get inside a government building in an attempt to prevent Congress from doing its job is not “petitioning.”

She claims, without substantiation, that some of those that have been arrested are being held in solitary confinement. Then she complains that they’re being detained “in the general population with violent criminals.” Where SHOULD they be confined? It’s possible some are there for their own protection, though she provides no proof or specific numbers.

She says that “the DOJ and FBI have hunted people down and arrested them,” as if there’s something wrong with that — that’s what they do when they have warrants to arrest people.

Perhaps that Sarasota chiropractor should have thought about how his family would survive without him before he attacked the Capitol. His wife complains that the “public defenders said they couldn’t do anything to help him.“ A Sarasota chiropractor should be able to afford an attorney (Guiliani was unavailable?). Mr Hackett was recently released on his own recognizance, with significant restrictions, but … he’s not just a run-of-the-mill protester, he’s a member of the violent Oathkeepers, one of seventeen of them charged with conspiracy. From ABC7 Sarasota’s website:

“In the indictment, prosecutors say Hackett coordinated planning, travel and actions with others, including entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 when a violent mob brutally beat police, destroyed property and sent lawmakers running. …

“The indictment details a Nov. 9, 2020, virtual meeting of Oath Keepers members, alleging Hackett was on the call when another participant, identified as Person One, told attendees, ‘We’re going to defend the president, the duly elected president, and we call on him to do what needs to be done to save our country. So our posture’s gonna be that we’re posted outside of DC, um, awaiting the President’s orders. … We hope he will give us the orders. We want him to declare an insurrection, and to call us up as the militia.’ …

“The indictment also laid out a timeline where Hackett paid for a Hilton Garden Inn room in Washington, D.C., January 5-7, 2021. It alleges Hackett, Young and several others ‘prepared themselves for battle before heading to the Capitol by equipping themselves with communication devices and donning reinforced vests, helmets, and goggles.’”

This is who Ms. Ballash is concerned about, not the dead or injured as a result of their actions.

Many detainees have been released to await trial on misdemeanors, perhaps appropriately so. Others haven’t been, maybe because their charges include using violence in commission of a crime, or conspiring to commit a crime, and are more serious so that their presumed risk to the community is judged to also therefore be more serious. As for the right to a speedy trial, that’s true — the wheels of justice sometimes turn slowly, and the length of time some people await trial has grown longer over the years. Factor in the COVID pandemic — assuming one believes it exists — these processes have been slowed even more by legitimate safety precautions.

She says that “people have confessed under duress,” again with no substantiation. She doesn’t name one.

And her comment that “they are trying to remove the Second Amendment” is completely irrelevant to the topic at hand.

Pathetic and laughable are the best words I can come up with to describe her “editorial.” The words that come to mind for The Park Record wasting valuable space by publishing it are “sad” and “irresponsible.”