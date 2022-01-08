Guest opinion: School choice opportunities have never been greater





If you’re reading this, chances are you’re a parent, or have friends or neighbors who are. Baby Boomer, Gen X, or Millennial — the K-12 school scene has changed so much since we were kids. Understanding these changes can help moms and dads guide their children to greater learning, success, and happiness. So here are the three biggest changes affecting education in Park City and across the U.S. today, and what these changes mean for your family.

First, school choice opportunities have broadened over the last generation. That means parents have more options for where to send their children to school. For example: Traditional public schools have adopted more flexible enrollment policies. Charter school laws have passed in 45 states, including Utah. More families are aware they can choose public magnet programs, where kids receive education with a special focus, like STEM or the arts. Today, Utah students with special needs may qualify for a state-run scholarship program. Plus, a growing number of Utah families are choosing homeschooling.

A second game-changer since when we were kids is that there’s now more community support for making school choices. There are also more resources for parents to help them find schools and learning environments that meet their children’s needs. I’ve worked in K-12 education for more than 15 years; over that time, I’ve seen dozens of parent-focused organizations spring up to shine a spotlight on learning options in local communities. From helping parents find scholarships to private schools, to helping them figure out the process of transferring to public school outside of their zone, to offering bilingual application assistance, grassroots organizations are cutting the stress out of school searching.

You can visit schoolchoiceweek.com/utah to find community organizations in Utah. Keep in mind that parents cite word-of-mouth as a key factor in what school they choose. This means you have the power to help others in Park City by sharing your own school experiences.

Third, a plethora of online learning environments have developed since our school days. These online schooling options are more comprehensive and focused than the emergency remote learning that many families experienced during the pandemic. For example, Utah offers several free, full-time online learning options for students, like Utah Online School, Utah Connections Academy, Utah Virtual Academy, My Tech High, and Mountain Heights Academy. Besides official online schooling, resources like schoolhouse.world offer free support to supplement in-person learning.

All of these changes to K-12 education are reasons for hope. With more options, Park City parents have more opportunities to find a free or inexpensive education personalized to their unique children.

If you are considering a new or different environment for your daughter or son for the next school year, though, the time to start evaluating your options is now. Don’t wait! Begin the school search process during National School Choice Week (Jan. 23-29), when 209 schools and homeschool groups in Utah will be working together to raise awareness of opportunity in K-12 education. You won’t regret it, and your children will thank you.

Andrew Campanella is president of National School Choice Week and the author of “The School Choice Roadmap: 7 Steps to Finding the Right School for Your Child.”