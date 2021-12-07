Guest opinion: Summit County Council should delay, then explain, vote on Kimball Junction development proposal





On Dec. 1, the citizens of greater Park City demonstrated to the Summit County Council not only their opposition to the Dakota Pacific Real Estate project, but their immensely thoughtful, passionate — and most of all — fact-based reasons for opposing it. In the wake of that historic evening, Friends of Summit County for Responsible Development (FSC) has two specific demands of the council regarding this ill-conceived project:

1. Delay the vote until February and provide the community with an opportunity to formally present its analysis to the council and staff.

2. When voting, each council member should explain in detail the reasons for their position.

Regarding a delay of the vote until February: FSC has assembled a sizable team of talented individuals that is analyzing this project on many dimensions. The council should delay their vote until this process has concluded, and this team can present its findings. Rushing this vote is creating the extremely unfortunate perception that this project is being railroaded through by the council for reasons that may not be entirely above board.

Regarding an explanation of council members’ positions: When the council votes on this project, each council member should publicly state the rationale for their vote. And if they vote yes, they should explain:

• How this project improves, rather than worsens, our workforce housing challenges

• How the HTRZ prioritization process works, in detail, when the traffic improvements will be built, and who will pay for a set of improvements estimated to cost at least $120 million.

• All of the impacts this project will have on our community resources — fire, water, schools, health care and more — and how those impacts will be addressed.

• All the alternatives they have investigated that proved infeasible, such that this project represents a set of trade-offs that we have no choice but to accept.

Addressing the positions of each council member: We want to recognize council members Malena Stevens and Chris Robinson for their service and apparent willingness to thoughtfully consider the large body of information their constituency has brought forward. And we encourage them to consider how a “no” vote will enhance their standing in the state and community by demonstrating 1) their ability to critically evaluate a complex matter, 2) their deep understanding that their role as elected officials is, first and foremost, to represent their constituents and defend them from powerful interests, and 3) that it is possible to be pro-development while also ensuring the needs of the community are being met.

Council member Doug Clyde has made clear that traffic improvements for Kimball Junction are his primary reasons for supporting this project. We therefore expect him to reconsider his positions in light of the information that was shared at last Wednesday’s meeting, which showed the many deficiencies in Dakota Pacific’s traffic mitigation plans. Additional information forthcoming from FSC will reinforce these arguments and provide an even stronger rationale for Councilman Clyde to reject this project.

Councilman Glenn Wright in his Park Record editorial made a variety of claims about the project including the incredible assertion that the only way to fix Kimball Junction is to intentionally break it further. The community has already offered a wide range of fact-based arguments against Councilman Wright’s positions, and we strongly encourage him to reconsider.

Finally, we want to commend Councilman Roger Armstrong for his resolute opposition to this project. He is a beacon of inspiration, and he is surely on the right side of history.

Once again, we thank the community for all of its incredible support and look forward to an ongoing dialogue between the community, council and staff on this incredibly important decision.