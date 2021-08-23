Guest opinion: Summit County’s mask order for schools falls short





The public order issued Saturday regarding masks in schools falls short of what is needed. It does not follow basic science, does not include all unvaccinated grade levels and is reactive, not proactive.

Summit County Heath Director Phil Bondurant stating that “there are very strong opinions on both sides of the mask discussion” is a denial of basic science and an abandonment of the public health responsibilities he is bound to uphold. It is also dangerous.

While it is true that there is opposition to masks, this comes from the minority of people, and there is zero science to support it. It is largely driven by a political movement whose objective is individual freedom over the health and welfare of the community. It is based on emotion, not science. The Health Department should have made this distinction very clear.

Universal masking is a proven mitigation strategy when used along with increased ventilation, vaccination, testing and isolating. Universal masking is recommended by the CDC, American Academy of Pediatrics and the vast majority of health care providers and hospitals for all persons in indoor crowded spaces regardless of vaccine status. This includes schools. The fact that children under 12 are not yet eligible for vaccination makes universal masking even more imperative.

It is disappointing and frustrating that the Health Department was unable to make this happen. Without the very basic health measure of universal mask wearing our kids are being put in unnecessary risk. Also, the public health order only includes elementary schools, which omits the fact that sixth-graders are not yet 12. My daughter attends Ecker Hill Middle School and she is not yet 12. There are about 800 kids in that school, half of which are not old enough to get vaccinated. How does this public health order protect them? Ecker will have to reach 30 positive cases in a 14-day period in order for the “test to stay” to be implemented. That number is way too high. There is no mention of masks being required at any point for grades above five.

Lastly the order is framed as a mitigating strategy; however the objective is clearly to let kids get sick first then act. This makes no sense. Our hospitals are full, Primary Children’s is full and we know what to expect in the coming weeks based on what is happening now in the south in states like Florida and Texas. I know Gov. Cox, the state Legislature and local school boards (yes, Park City Board of Education, I mean you) have bound the hands of the Health Department in order to serve their own agendas, but we deserve better as a community. Our kids deserve better.

In-person learning was able to take place last year with some interruptions largely due to universal mask wearing in all grade levels and by all staff. This year we are facing a more transmissible virus, full hospitals and still-unvaccinated children. This health order is a failure and an embarrassment. Many kids and families will get sick unnecessarily because the Health Department chose a “balanced“ approach between public health and parental choice. What about my choice as a parent to have my daughter attend a federally funded public school that follows basic federal guidelines for safety in the middle of a pandemic?