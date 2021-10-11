Guest opinion: Supporting school bond is the fiscally responsible choice





I am writing in support of our community, our future generations and fiscal responsibility. That is why I am fully supportive of the upcoming Park City master facilities general obligation education bond, despite it being too late to benefit my own children. Your ballots will be arriving very soon, so please take a minute to review the merits of this bond before making your vote.

Different from five years ago, this education bond comes with extensive community input. Your fellow Parkites volunteered thousands of hours of their time to helping the school board and district leadership understand what was truly desired and badly needed within Park City. More than three years have been dedicated to this process with countless community input sessions that included over 1,500 responses to community surveys. We are all busy, so feel confident that if you were unable to participate, you were well represented by others in the community. The current proposal by the school board is the community’s vision and direction. The school board is just the most dedicated of the volunteers, offering up hundreds of hours of their time to listen to us, members of this community that elected them to represent our best interests. There is nothing secretive or nefarious about the bond this time around, and our leaders are acting on the wishes of all of us.

The benefits to our community and schools are extensive, including a four-year high school, three-year middle school, and huge improvements to our elementary schools. This brings pre-K options for every child in the district and expanded wraparound services to help the most vulnerable among us.

Obviously, these vital improvements come with a cost. The total for the full project is forecasted to be $129.2 million. The board has spent the last six months focused on multiple different funding sources, correctly settling on a hybrid of funding that creates the lowest burden on us taxpayers, while keeping flexibility for maximizing savings within a changing market.

The bond on the ballot is the absolute least expensive way to fund the renovations. It will save taxpayers a minimum of $6.8 million over the length of the bond compared to conventional financing, potentially much more if interest rates rise as expected. Rates are at historical lows, and we will never have an opportunity to lock in funding at a cheaper rate.

Why not bond for the whole amount, you ask? Given how low rates currently are, some conventional financing and lease revenue bonds (costing only 25-50 basis points more) create flexibility to pay down principal in future years, if there is ever a surplus to the operating budget. This flexibility could create significant savings to taxpayers down the road. However, financing the full $129.2 million with just conventional financing will exceed the amounts that are available at the marginally higher interest rates, resulting in increased expense to each of us through increased tax rates, versus that which can be obtained through the bond. Hence, the board’s financial advisors have found the “sweet spot,” limiting the burden to all of us while maintaining flexibility that could lower the cost to all of us over time.

More information and FAQ’s on the bond financing can be found at friendsofparkcityeducation.com.

Please feel assured that you were well represented by me and the rest of your neighbors in this planning process. This is a well-thought-out plan that makes financial sense. Please join me in voting yes on the bond — it is the fiscally responsible choice!