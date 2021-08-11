Guest opinion: Take it from old timers like me. This town is at another turning point.





This town is toast. That’s what the old timers are saying now. We don’t mean to give up but we have thrown in the towel so many times that we have run out of towels. “Keep Park City Park City.” What the hell does that mean. “Park City, it still doesn’t suck.” Is that enough? Is that what we want? From our long-term, local perspective we have come to another critical turning point in our history.

The major past inflection points for this ski town are important to note. The first was when the John F. Kennedy presidential administration gave our little ghost town a few million dollars to jump start the ski industry in the early ’60s and the Park City ski resort was formed. The ’70s saw the miners moved aside by the fledgling hippy entrepreneurs and we got Park Meadows, Prospector, Thaynes Canyon and the City Golf Course.

Then Deer Valley Resort came online in the early ’80s, bringing class, haute-cuisine and customer service to the local lexicon along with 2,000 luxury units while we built Silver Springs, Highland Estates, Silver Creek Junction and Park Meadows Golf Course developments for the common man. In the early ’90s the upper Deer Valley expansion was proposed, and valiantly protested by the Citizens for Responsible Growth (CARG), but ultimately settled for 1,000 more units than it was originally zoned for.

Then came the Olympic Games in the early 2000s where “The World was Welcomed Here” and Park City was on the map as a major international destination resort. Liquor laws were ignored, temporary parking lots were created and removed and driving laws and lanes were suspended as we got a glimpse of what our busy future might look like. Then in spite of chaining protesting ecowarriors to bulldozers, we got Kimball Junction and Ranch Place in the Snyderville wetlands.

After that came the American Ski Corporation expansion of The Canyons skiing and their base master plan of several thousand units with commercial amenities and another golf course. Finally, by the 2010s, Vail Resorts came to town with a hostile takeover of two ski resorts as they tried to take over our town’s name trademark, meanwhile offering unlimited cheap season passes, limiting backcountry access and installing avalanche fences above trophy homes. In between we bought out the Bonanza Flat and Treasure Hill development rights for untold millions, to save us from unsavory designs and developments.

Meanwhile, we suffer from an almost-imperceptible incremental lifestyle entropy where everyday there is another condo, another traffic light, another annual festival or event added to our sleepy little hometown. It is like boiling frogs, where we hardly notice that it is getting hotter or more crowded.

Now we come to another turning point in our history. Both Park City Mountain Resort and Deer Valley Resort are on the fast track to eliminate their day skier parking lots to build larger resort centers with commercial and residential components. There is no doubt that Vail Resorts will eventually replace their lower parking lot with some kitschy Bavarian Village replica development. Parking replacement will be minimal and only for development residents or those who can pay the price. And this is not including the creation of the new Mayflower Mountain Resort, Hideout’s hostile expansion, Silver Creek Village or the Industrial Park zoning change, just to mention a few.

So, it is a matter of perspective for us who remember how this town used to be and our dreams for what it might become. We used to say we didn’t want to be another Aspen with their empty trophy homes, expensive restaurants and fur shops, but have we just become another Vail with its car and condo culture, long lift lines and impersonal developments? This may be the last time for the old timers to stand up and say enough is enough, before we cash in on our million-dollar homes and slink off with our tails between our legs to Mexico, Montana or Maine, because this town is toast. Or is it?