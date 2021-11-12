Guest opinion: The County Council should hit the pause button before approving a project that will affect us all for decades





We offer this in response to the guest opinion submitted by County Council member Glenn Wright last Saturday.

Glenn started with a brief comment about global warming, and how deterioration of living conditions will create a greater demand for housing in Summit County. Glenn then stated that there are over 600,000 undeveloped privately owned acres in Summit County zoned anywhere from 1 unit per acre to 1 unit per 80 acres. He suggested we need to cluster these entitlements into dense neighborhoods to help prevent sprawl. We’ve got no argument against those concepts. He then stated that “1 unit to 40 acres single family development requiring roads, water, sewer and other utilities that would create a massive individual carbon footprint.” Again, no argument against those thoughts, although a clustered development would require a similar amount of utilities and other services.

The problem with the proposed Dakota Pacific development at the Tech Center site is that it does not relieve any density from the surrounding areas and concentrate it into a dense cluster development. It adds 1,100 residential units to an area that has no entitled residential density at all — it adds residential density!

Because of global warming and the forecasted decline in the ski industry, Glenn suggests that in order to continue to grow, we will need more economic diversification, which is impeded at this time by the lack of affordable housing. We question why we should help growth by providing “mixed use developments with a wide range of affordability and economic opportunities.” It’s a pretty nice place to live now — with the possible exception of the continued increased traffic problems.

Which brings us to the real issue: traffic. Glenn’s piece suggests that traffic is going to increase no matter what we do, and the fix is the UDOT Alt 3 project. He also states traffic is the main complaint that the council receives and that while the situation is bad in Kimball Junction, UDOT has worse problems and probably won’t get to ours for quite a while. Glenn then suggests that by approving this development project and worsening the traffic problem we will be doing a good thing because the additional increase in traffic might move our projects up higher on the UDOT list of projects. This seems to us to be analogous to a man with a mild headache going to the ER for treatment and getting told that his ailment is too mild for the ER, so he goes outside and starts hitting his head with a hammer until the ailment is severe enough to be treated.

Glenn also states that UDOT priorities are “politically influenced” and that Dakota Pacific has the political influence to help with the completion of the traffic problem and this project. A significant number of residents, over 2,400 as we write this, are on the record strongly opposing this project. To rely on hope that making the problem worse might solve it is simply naive.

I seem to recall that some time ago, one of the county councilors said that the existing development agreement is one of the dumbest he has seen. We believe that compared to the Dakota Pacific proposal, the existing development agreement is a stroke of genius and in our combined 20 years of experience on the Park City Planning Commission and Park City Council, the Dakota Pacific proposal takes the prize for dumbest.

At least three of the current councilors are not seeking reelection. We suggest a pause in making a decision that will affect the county for decades. If you agree with these thoughts, please consider contacting your county councilors.

Jim Hier and Alex Butwinski are former members of the Park City Council.