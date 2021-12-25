Guest opinion: The power of the ‘Snow Beard’ and a little positive thinking





I know. It’s been a tough year. Pandemic. Political divide. Drought. So, I decided to act. We need a dynamic snowpack this year to support our local economy, fill our reservoirs and inhibit wildfires. I needed to do something. I couldn’t just sit here complaining about the inevitable. So, I decided to grow a Snow Beard.

I know. Most are non-believers. I get it. But here’s the thing. I moved to Park City in the fall of 2018 and immediately grew a burly mustache. And then it started to snow. The longer and more burly I became, the more it snowed. Some said the winter of 2018-2019 was the best in quite a few years. In the summer of 2019, the Jordanelle Reservoir was full. Then I shaved. You know where this is going, don’t you? Now, there is precedent for the power behind growing a beard.

Hailing from Michigan, and being fan of the Red Wings NHL team, I watched as the Red Wings qualified for the postseason year after year. In the postseason, the team quit shaving. They all grew beards. It created a camaraderie, a community, a positive outlook that excelled them into the playoffs. They expected to do well. When they won their division, they refused to touch the trophy because that was not the goal. They were in it to win the Stanley Cup. So, you see that I have a positive expectation for the snow pack this year. I started a goatee in early November, and as the goatee started to fill in, we started to get snow. On Dec. 1, I decided to go for the “Full Monty.” I am all-in now and growing a full beard for the first time in my life. The hills are all white and the resorts are getting the slopes open and a big storm is coming across the Great Basin as I write this.

Now, I know that this may sound a little far-fetched. The other thing that happened this fall was all the menfolk from Park City Community Church got together for community and “Prayed for Snow.” Yes, we did. We stood in a circle outside of the Montage around the fire circle and prayed for snow. We prayed for the health of the community. And then the flakes started coming down. So maybe it’s more about keeping the faith. As my father used to say, “Pray to God, but row towards shore.” Which leads me back to the Snow Beard. It’s my way of rowing towards shore. A simple act of faith.

When I was younger, I went on a job interview that I really wanted to go well. My prospective boss had lunch with me at an Asian restaurant while we discussed the job and the opportunity. At the end of lunch, I had my fortune cookie and was looking at the fortune when he told me of the tradition of wrapping the fortune on a tiny branch of a tree if you wanted the fortune to come true. I left the restaurant and did just that. The fortune came true. I got the job, which led to meeting the girl, which changed my life forever. I still wrap fortunes to tiny branches of trees to this day. Positive expectations create positive outcomes.

I am expecting a big snow year. The Snow Beard is doing well but probably won’t hit full stride until mid-January. But that’s OK. I have faith. Things are looking up.