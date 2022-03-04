Guest opinion: There are more questions about Deer Valley base area project than acceptable answers





Alterra Mountain Company is planning to begin their long-anticipated Snow Park project this spring. The original approval was part of the Deer Valley Master Plan in 1977. They are ready to proceed even though lower Deer Valley and surrounding neighborhoods have grown and changed significantly in the 45 years since approval. We now have thousands more residents, houses, condos and vehicles. We also have a road system that is limited and stressed with traffic and we probably will be asked to ration water in the near future.

Alterra wants to proceed with a couple of modifications to the 1977 plan both of which are significant: 1) they want the city to give them a portion of Deer Valley Drive (just below the Snow Park Lodge, both the East and West). This is currently public property, paid for and maintained by our tax dollars for many past years. It appears as though someone has already decided that after project completion, this public road/property will no longer be necessary, and can be deemed surplus to the city’s needs — therefore, it can be abandoned or vacated now and conveyed to Alterra ownership at no cost. This part of the Alterra plan should only be allowed with either Park City voter approval or an independent determination of fair market value and payment of that amount to the city. 2) As suggested by Alterra’s traffic consultant, beginning east of the roundabout, eliminate bicycle lanes of both sides of Deer Valley Drive to provide road space for a third lane dedicated for transit. They want cyclists to use the same space now dedicated for pedestrians walking the neighborhoods or to Main Street. This is a very bad plan that is potentially dangerous and will result in discouraging both walkers and cyclists. Alterra’s traffic consultant also fails to recognize that residents on both sides of Deer Valley Drive use space in the bicycle lanes for their garbage cans on garbage pickup days as well as space for snow removal during winter months. They also don’t offer suggestions as to how residents along Deer Valley Drive will be able to get in or out of their driveways.

In summary, the current plan will result in a gift to Alterra of valuable public property on Deer Valley Drive. This should not be allowed without voter approval or payment to the city. It does not seem like there will be any positive community aspects from at least five years of project construction. It will bring probably three times more traffic into lower Deer Valley, a lot of construction noise, construction worker traffic and hundreds of dump truck trips removing asphalt, dirt and rocks at the site. Our water supply is already challenged and this project will add the equivalent need of an additional 250 homes. How about public safety if there is an emergency wildfire evacuation and our roads are jammed with traffic because of Alterra’s project? Will there be any concern for the safety of our local wildlife (moose, deer, ducks) needing to negotiate across three lanes of traffic to get to water in the lower Deer Valley ponds?

I wonder how this project has proceeded with very little public discussion or disclosure to the public. Recently Alterra had a Zoom call with about 100 participants from lower Deer Valley. There were many more questions asked than acceptable answers given.