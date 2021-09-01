Guest opinion: There must be consequences for debacle in Afghanistan





The precipitous surrender of Afghanistan to the terrorists demands resignations of both the Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley and a thorough, in-depth investigation. Moreover, Joe Biden must be impeached for incompetence and dereliction of duty as commander-in-chief.

My immediate response to the Mother of all Debacles was “Why now?” In Afghanistan, the summer months are referred to as the Fighting Season, for the winter produces meters-deep snowfalls, thus drastically reducing freedom of movement for the terrorists.

None of the pieces fit here. If Joe Biden wanted to end as he stated, an endless Afghan war, why did he not plan for an organized withdraw?Biden’s “Blame Trump First Policy” was that the withdrawal date was established by President Trump. So what? In its short, but horrid history, the Biden regime dedicates most of its waking hours to the undoing of sound policies enacted by President Trump such as Remain in Mexico, Energy Independence and the dismantling the State Department’s Crisis Response Bureau, and he did so just months before the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. The Crisis Response Bureau directives were that troop redeployment was a conditions-based methodical plan, counter to the Biden chaotic cut-and-run maneuver.

During my Afghanistan deployment from August of 2011 to March of 2012, I was posted at Bagram Airfield. In those days the Taliban was pursued and no one was left behind. The current failed leaders have prioritized under-the-bunk searches for white supremacists and the force-fed indoctrination of Marxist-based critical race theory over their sworn duty of defending the nation. Leaving no man behind and never surrendering the guns are concepts instilled in all who serve — whether in the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Space Force or Coast Guard — from day one of recruit training.

I concluded that this alleged debacle was not a debacle at all, but an actually planned operation. Biden is an anemic globalist puppet, mastered by many strings. The most proximal puppeteer is Barack Obama whose chilling dictate was, “We have to fundamentally change America.” At the June G7 conference Biden was welcomed “back to the club” by French President Emmanuel Macron. The club is the continent’s global elites in the likes of Angela Merkel and EU President Ursula von der Leyen. And then there is China, the 400-pound dragon in the room.

Speaking as she protested Biden’s meeting with Vladimir Putin in Geneva on Wednesday, Noor bin Ladin (the late Osama’s niece) told the Daily Mail: “Biden does not represent America. This club of leaders do not have the interests of their respective populations at heart, but rather are intent on representing the interests of the ruling class.”

I am extremely angered, saddened and dismayed. We lost great Americans in this sacrifice. Moreover, based on the actions of Secretary of Defense Austin and General Milley, it is self-evident that some of our flag officers consider our sons and daughters as mere cannon fodder — rungs on the ladder of success to be stepped on in order to achieve rank and privilege. It is not difficult to fathom that superiors who allow the troops to be quartered on the asphalt of a parking garage and fed tainted chow are of the same stripe who would abandon the troops in harm’s way overseas.