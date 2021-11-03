Guest opinion: There’s no going back if proposal for Tech Center is approved





Many people in the Park City area believe our small mountain town is at the tipping point with land developers besieging both Park City and Summit County with demands that they be allowed to exercise their rights to develop their property according to decades-old agreements. In the last decade we have seen growth accelerating and the projects getting bigger with more impact on our quality of life.

Summit County is now considering a request from a Salt Lake City developer, Dakota Pacific, that wants to “improve our community” by building a massive new high-density, mixed-use neighborhood in the area currently designated as the Tech Center in Kimball Junction. The developer has asked for an amendment to the land use to allow for the installation of multi-story buildings that will house 1,100 units on 50 acres with 1.7 million square feet of buildings. The project includes about 336 units at a lower price point for workforce housing, townhomes for sale and rentals. It is estimated this development will house 3,000 new residents and bring 4,000 new vehicles at a time when traffic conditions are already stressed, especially in the winter.

The County Council can just say no because this is not about the developer’s rights — they are asking for a change in land use. The current pressing issue is that the County Council is leaning towards approving this development, which is generally opposed by voters in the greater Park City area. This development will grossly aggravate the traffic conditions in Kimball Junction, create an unreasonable burden on the infrastructure, use more water in extreme drought conditions (that will only get worse) and will not solve the workforce housing shortage.

This is a destructive cycle that will seriously affect our way of life. We cannot build our way out of growth and traffic problems. This development may be perfectly fine in some urban setting, but not in Park City and certainly not in Kimball Junction.

The traffic mitigation strategy is an underpass built right under S.R. 224 to the tune of $130 million with a seven- to 10-year projected date of completion. All parties, including the developer, admit there will be a significant gridlock problem for years and that their proposal is “not a perfect plan.” If everything aligns with the County Council schedule but the state’s priorities change, then this underpass may never get built.

It takes a majority of the five County Councilors to approve this decision so when this turns into a slowly failing project, we the citizens, will have to bear that burden.

To make matters worse, the County Council has ignored the will of many of the people and has not even had a public comment meeting since January. I can tell you that many of the citizens in greater Park City are disappointed and angry with the County Council (A change.org petition was very recently started at bit.ly/DakotaPacific and has over 1,500 signatures and growing). No one seems to know quite why they are so bent on approving this massive and intrusive project. We do know why Dakota Pacific wants to build this and, in fact, it is another blatant example of profits at the expense of quality of life.

I implore the citizens of the greater Park City area to rise up and urge the council to serve their needs and not cater to another ambitious developer. Send emails to the councilors, call them and, most importantly, show up at the next public hearing, which is now being rescheduled from Nov. 17 to some future date. Make them accountable to the will of the people who elected them. We all want to maintain the character of our small mountain town and the tipping point is either here already or right around the corner. If this project is approved, there is no going back. Welcome to the big city.