Guest opinion: Utah, and Summit County, need affordable housing. Our proposal for the Tech Center site seeks to provide it.





Recent legislative changes made in an effort to increase the supply of housing around transportation hubs like Kimball Junction are an excellent example of the need to balance urgent needs of regional significance with land use decision-making at the local level.

As we voiced last fall, we believe the Housing and Transit Reinvestment Zone (“HTRZ”) legislation adopted in 2021 represents a prudent land use tool to help effectuate smart planning. Likewise, when we learned of legislation this year to further advance housing initiatives through H.B. 462 (affordable housing amendments) and S.B. 140 (HTRZ amendments), we endorsed these efforts and believe that state legislators are rightly encouraging all regional communities to be part of the housing solution.

The simple fact is that northern Utah’s cities and towns don’t have enough housing to meet demand, making it very difficult or impossible for thousands of families to find homes they can afford. Even with housing construction proceeding at a record pace, the statewide deficit is still nearly 50,000 units, according to the Gardner Policy Institute’s State of the State Housing Market report, released in October. Continued rapid population growth could increase that deficit unless thousands of new units are added to the state’s housing supply every year.

Since my company, Dakota Pacific Real Estate, is working to build homes that our adult children and local workers can afford, my opinion on this issue is probably not a big surprise to Park Record readers. My team has worked for three years to develop a new vision for the Tech Center site in Kimball Junction, based on community input and Summit County’s planning documents. The Kimball Junction Master Plan, adopted by the County Council in 2018, has been the foundation of our approach, calling for much-needed housing and a mix of uses in lieu of solely office space.

Nonetheless, community anxiety about growth issues is elevated, and the immediate reflex by some is to try to slow down the development process. As a 25-year resident of Summit County, I understand that urge, although it ignores the reality that our population continues to grow, both organically and from people moving here from elsewhere.

The question we face is not whether we should grow, but rather how can we grow sustainably.

As many of us have come to realize, western Summit County is as much part of the metro area as it is a mountain community. Kimball Junction is where those things come together, mixing density with an outdoors-focused lifestyle, and combining needed services with local restaurants and shops. It’s the gateway through which thousands of county residents pass every day on their way to jobs in the valley, while thousands of valley residents commute uphill to jobs in Summit County because they can’t afford housing closer to where they work.

As a community, our success will be defined by how well we can balance disparate interests. My team is working hard to revise our plans for Kimball Junction to better reflect ongoing community feedback and desires, while still recognizing the urgent need for housing. We look forward to presenting our revised proposal soon.

Kimball Junction will continue to grow. The question is whether we want that growth to be haphazard or thoughtfully planned and executed. I prefer the latter, and I hope that most Summit County residents would agree.

John Miller is founder and chairman of Dakota Pacific Real Estate.