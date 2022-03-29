Guest opinion: We need your voice to secure a healthy environment for future generations





The past year was challenging for many of us — a deeply polarized America faced additional waves of the pandemic, and global threats intensified. We were alarmed to see greenhouse gas emissions rise in 2021 at nearly the same rate as emissions declined in 2020. Scientific consensus emphasized the urgency of reducing emissions over the next decade. Without swift action on climate change, entire ecosystems may become extinct. Wildfire and floods will destroy communities. And now, the tragic war in Ukraine has placed climate action on the backburner.

Against this backdrop, the Wasatch Back chapter of Citizen’s Climate Lobby (CCL) has steadfastly worked to raise awareness about climate change, seek solutions and engage more deeply with our community and our elected leaders. Encouragingly, our actions have yielded fruit.

At a town hall last September, Congressman Blake Moore expressed willingness to discuss climate change and seek solutions. His district liaison joined us to hike and discuss market-based solutions to climate change. Last summer, Congressman John Curtis started the House Republicans’ Climate Caucus. Just this past month, Sen. Mitt Romney endorsed a carbon fee and dividend, which is a revenue-neutral way to incorporate the costs of pollution into the effects on all of us and our environment.

In 2021, Utah’s congressional delegation displayed remarkable leadership on climate change — a testament to their desire to lead and to our local advocacy on climate. Utahns of all political stripes have joined Citizen’s Climate Lobby and similar organizations, working to build relationships, engage in respectful dialogue and collaborate to solve the most pressing global threat we face.

The relationships we built have opened doors: In 2021, the Wasatch Back CCL chapter held town halls with Utah House Republican Reps. Kera Birkeland and Mike Kohler, Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson and BYU environmental science professor Ben Abbott. We organized a climate debate for Park City mayoral and City Council Candidates, drawing a larger audience than all other debates during the city elections. We were thrilled to see all candidates propose thoughtful solutions to further enhance Park City’s leadership on climate.

Our members went to the heart of Utah’s coal country to speak with community leaders about the economic struggles they face as income from fossil fuels declines. We visited Price, a town historically centered around coal mining and a coal-fired power plant, and spoke with Mayor Mike Kourianos about our mutual concerns around global warming. We discussed ways we can be good neighbors to support the diversification of Price’s economy while they seek ways to succeed and develop renewable energy, tourism and other alternatives to fossil fuel production.

Sometimes, the pace of progress seems painfully slow. Congress has not yet passed laws that sufficiently address our challenges, and the urgency of the Ukraine crisis has placed all our climate actions on hold. But the growing participation in the climate discussion from across the political spectrum — in Utah and around the world — gives hope for climate action. The best way to save humanity from the worst effects of climate change is for all of us to talk about how to solve it.

The initiatives we led, relationships solidified, conversations with leaders and neighbors, and the progress we made through advocacy all energize and motivate us to do more. Our chapter has blossomed, just as our impact has grown, but we need more people to join. Wherever you fall on the political spectrum, we need your voice to secure a healthy environment, clean air and a prosperous future for the next generations. Join us at wasatchback@citizensclimatelobby.org to shine new rays of hope for climate action in 2022.