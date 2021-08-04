Guest opinion: We’re elected officials who’ve worked with Andy Beerman. He is an effective leader for Park City.





Perhaps the most overlooked quality necessary to be an effective elected official is the willingness and ability to collaborate with other elected officials. Most of the narrative in politics today is divisive and zero sum. Thankfully that is not the case on the Wasatch Back. We have had the pleasure of serving as elected officials in your neighboring Heber, Midway and Wasatch County and have found Mayor Andy Beerman to be a mayor who recognizes the importance of working together to accomplish big goals and solve challenging problems in government.

As you consider your vote for mayor it might be informative to understand some of the efforts Mayor Andy is making that aren’t necessarily in the spotlight but are meaningful and beneficial to Park City residents. There are endless tasks to attend to as mayor without doing any outreach at all. Mayor Andy has been a leader statewide for the kind of outreach and collaboration that gets things done. The relationships that Mayor Andy has worked tirelessly to develop with other elected officials throughout our region and statewide are investments in the interests of Park City residents.

BOARDS and COMMISSIONS: Mayor Potter serves with Mayor Andy on many regional and statewide boards and commissions. Utah League of Cities and Towns, Utah Quality Growth Commission, Olympic Host Venues Committee and Mountainland Association of Governments to name a few. She asked Mayor Andy to attend Heber City’s council retreat earlier this year and he willingly came and shared a perspective that helped city council with some issues that Heber is facing.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION: Mayor Johnson reached out to Mayor Andy when she saw an increasing need for public transportation between Midway and Park City. This initial meeting with Mayors Potter, Johnson and Beerman then lead to the collaborative work between our two counties. The result of that collaboration led to the MAG Wasatch Back transportation study which will inform decisions moving forward about the need for public transportation to connect our two counties.

REGIONAL PLANNING: As we see the growth and changes taking place in this region we recognize the need for regional planning in many areas. Mayor Beerman has been a leader in trying to move forward a strategy to support this kind of planning.

COVID: Throughout the last year as we all worked to combat COVID-19 and protect our communities Mayor Andy was always willing to talk and compare notes as we struggled with the difficult decisions the pandemic brought to local government leaders.

MT2030: Mayor Andy’s vision was instrumental in creating the MT2030 organization. This group continues to bring together representatives from mountain towns from around the country to create ambitious and achievable net zero goals.

RENEWABLE ENERGY: It has been impressive to watch Mayor Beerman create a coalition to promote and move toward using 100% renewable energy.

OLYMPIC PLANNING: Mayor Andy is co-chair of the Olympic Host Venues Committee and is leading out in using the opportunity to focus on community needs and build regional relationships and opportunities for planning that will most benefit our communities long-term.

INTERLOCAL: Last year Mayor Andy joined our Wasatch County interlocal meetings and acts as a voice to help strengthen our cross-country collaboration. His participation has been valuable as we work through many issues that affect both of our counties.

As mayors and county councilman we are very excited to see our counties working together. As you consider your vote for mayor this year we would urge you to consider the tremendous value of the relationships and regional coordination that Mayor Beerman has nurtured during his time serving Park City.