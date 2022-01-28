Guest opinion: We’re fighting for senior citizen housing in Summit County, and we could use your help





Ok, It’s time!

As they say, 60 is the new 40. However, in Park City we say 70 is the new 40 … all along challenging the undeniable — we are aging.

None of us want to acknowledge “we’re there,” but some of us are and some of us are close.

We are a group of concerned community members, the Gray Ribbon Housing Committee, researching the prospect of transitional housing for our senior citizens in Summit County. We have met five times over the last four weeks, a pretty committed group. We are raising an awareness that it’s beyond time for this to be on both Summit County’s and Park City’s radar. This is not a new pursuit — we actually are coming off the heels of three previous pursuits to achieve this same goal and for a variety of reasons, it never became a top-tier priority with either Summit County or Park City Municipal. The senior community wants commitment.

In 1978 Mrs. Violet Terry, then-president of the Park City Senior Citizens, acknowledged the support of many that contributed to the relocation of the Keeley Station Train Depot from Keeley to Park City. This building was moved 15 miles from the town of Keeley, now under the water of the Jordanelle Reservoir, to its current location as the Senior Center on Woodside Avenue in Park City. This beautiful building is on the Historic Registry of Park City. The Park City Senior Center is one of three located in Summit County. The Senior Center has been continually used since that time.

Currently the closest options for a continuing care retirement community, which encompasses independent living, assisted living and memory care facilities, are in Salt Lake City and in Heber City. The awareness of the need for senior housing is being felt across the United States. The Assisted Living Federation of America states 20% of the population will be 65 years and older by 2030. Construction of senior housing has increased at a very fast pace since 2017.

Many seniors who are our neighbors and friends would like to age in place by downsizing from their existing residences and remain in Summit County where they have been actively involved in their communities. These seniors would welcome an opportunity to buy or rent smaller units in a senior housing community. This would offer diversity and richness of life to our neighborhoods and would be a win-win.

Park City and Summit County have a rich history of stepping up when there is a community need, including but not limited to health care, environmental issues, affordable housing and socioeconomic topics. Over the many years all have been addressed and given considerable time on all media platforms.

Senior housing is no less important than any of the above and it’s time to combine the data, the need and the willpower to take their places at the table and finalize a plan that we can all be satisfied with and proud of.

If you have an interest in helping to pursue this very important essential project, please contact us at GrayRibbonSeniors@gmail.com — we would welcome your input, your energy and experience. Please join us, let’s not let the experience of those individuals that have led these many past attempts lose their belief in our community by stepping up again when needed. Keeping them at the table with their stored knowledge will help in bringing this project to realization.

We are looking forward to hearing from you.