Guest opinion: When it comes to transit and PCMR project, City Hall doesn’t get it





A friend called me and told me to log onto the Park City Planning Commission meeting Wednesday night. He said Tana Toly was spot on with her views on transportation and the current governance so I logged on. In order for City Hall staff to support the ridiculous plan to remove half, yes half, of the current parking stalls (502 spaces) at the new PCMR base development proposed by PEG, they must have an “independent” transportation expert sign off on the city’s and the applicant’s combined mitigation efforts. A company called AECOM, which has had multiple contracts with Park City Municipal, was hired by City Hall to do required study and confirm or deny the mitigation efforts required.

On Wednesday night as the PEG application rounded third and heads for a vote on this transformative project, Caroline Rodriguez, regional transportation planning director for Summit County, appeared before the commission for the first time. Kudos to Commissioners Kenworthy, Johnson and Hall, who were laser focused on laying out the details of our city’s long-acclaimed, yet-never-detailed bus system and how it actually works with the differing jurisdictions.

The key element in achieving success in any bus system is that cars are captured on satellite parking lots before they enter the city limits. City officials need to have defined satellite parking lots and parking stalls in conjunction with these abutting jurisdictions. The location of these satellite lots and number of car stalls that need to be captured before transferring occupants to buses is obviously critical for this planning.

Now this is were it gets interesting.

City Hall has contracted AECOM, a so-called transportation expert for this required “independent sign off” as it has for other City Hall projects. Both AECOM and city staff signed off on this bus plan before last Wednesday night’s meeting wherein our planning commissioners questioned everything about the AECOM traffic studies. Strikingly, AECOM’s Kordel Braley admitted that he and AECOM had not reviewed and knew nothing about:

• Number of day skiers parking on the PCMR parking lots

• Number of employees parking on the PCMR parking lots

• The total number of cars arriving from S.R. 224 and S.R. 248

• The split between cars arriving from S.R. 224 vs S.R. 248

• The Deer Valley Snow Park traffic/parking studies that have this above data well defined with regards to their lower Snow Park parking lot.

• The detailed availability of satellite parking lots and stalls along I-80 and S.R. 224.

• The public-private arrangement between the county and a Canyon’s Village developer limiting the Ecker Hill parking lot.

• Any mitigation required when PCHS lease terminates removing the 450 currently used parking spaces PCMR uses.

Now its worth remembering all this parking/transit data must be analyzed in detail before anyone can understand where satellite parking must be made available to “catch the cars before they enter the city” and understand the important number of parking stalls needed. Commissioner Johnson, knowing that AECOM was without any of the real and relevant data on this critical transit plan, turned to Rodriguez and asked the $100 million question. “So Caroline, will the county allow us to build the satellite lots where PCMR needs them?”

Caroline’s response silenced the Zoom call. “No, the county will not be allowing or providing for any more satellite parking lots.”

Undeterred, the city staff, Kordel Braley and AECOM continued to support their bus/transit-first program as presented, even after admitting they had not reviewed any of the relevant data.

How is this possible? Mayor Andy Beerman are you listening? This is why you and your behind-closed-door maneuverings are being rejected by Park City.

At least Tana Toly has proven she gets it!