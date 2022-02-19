Guest opinion: Would a development moratorium in Park City be controversial? Hardly.





The Park Record recently reported, “Park City raises concept of some sort of moratorium on development.” The paper then displays the subhead “Details of any shutdown are unknown, but a move would likely be controversial.”

I support the concept of a moratorium, and you should too. It won’t be controversial. Here is why.

Being in support of a temporary moratorium is not an anti-growth posture. It is a pro-effective governance, management and planning posture. Which in itself is a pro-growth posture but with perhaps a better long-term focus and outcome.

The reporting that followed would have raised detailed concerns from numerous sources. Apart from one issue voiced by the city planning director who expressed concern over a deluge of applications once the moratorium was over, there were no other specific concerns cited and sourced.

Midway through the piece, vacillation ensues. It states, “A move like enacting a moratorium could become highly controversial.” Then, “There would likely be support from many Parkites who are wary of growth, but landowners and the development community could be leery of delays in processing applications during a moratorium, especially if one is enacted during a hot economy.”

Who doesn’t think that there would be broad support for a new application moratorium? Given the frenetic pace of development in Park City and the massive projects before the Planning Commission currently, how “controversial” would a six-month moratorium be? (Six months is the statutory max under Utah law, I believe.)

Has anyone tried to hire a contractor or architect lately? A plumber, electrician or painter? Reputable outfits have at least a six-month backlog. Now is precisely the time an intelligent municipality enacts a temporary moratorium.

The “development community”? We all know this town derives a significant economic benefit from real estate and development. However over the past several years it seems that the benefits are being outweighed by the impacts. I’ll throw my hat off to the first developer who stands up and advocates that more development, faster is the right path for Park City today.

We also learn in the article that, “There could be wider economic concerns in Park City … since a range of business sectors like construction, architectural and home furnishings are tied at some level to the development industry.” As anyone who has shopped for furniture in the past year will tell you, getting anything delivered in under six months is near a miracle. A six-month moratorium on new construction and teardowns will barely be felt due to the backlog of work and supply-chain issues.

The Park Record then cites fears of diminished land values from “stricter growth rules.” I may be somewhat new to town but I am a pretty quick study. However, I must have missed the campaign for more lax growth rules to inflate property values. It seems a majority of people in town are coming to realization that unchecked growth may hurt property values. I am a bit more optimistic in that I think we can have some smart, well-planned growth and preserve property values at the same time. Do you know what negatively impacts property values? A declining quality of life, that’s what. How many of you feel the quality of life in Park City has improved over the last three or four years?

Yes the Planning Department will likely see a rush of applications when a moratorium sunsets, but six months is enough time to put a process in place to deal with that as orderly as possible.

Growth is a progressive mindset. We should embrace growth but in the context of intelligent and insightful oversight and management. A moratorium, while not perfect, can help us get in front of the wave. We should not let perfect be the enemy of good.