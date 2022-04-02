Letter, April 2-5: We are not powerless in fight against Tech Center plan





Development plan is not the answer

Dakota Pacific Real Estate paused its redevelopment proposal to “work out” the concerns raised by over 4,000 Summit County residents. Interestingly, Steve Waldrip, a state representative from Eden, reintroduced a revised version of the HRTZ bill, H.B. 462 that benefits developers and forces municipalities to approve their proposals.

Mr. Waldrip is a real estate consultant, and his second-largest group of donors are from the finance, insurance and real estate sectors. The original bill was introduced by Daniel Hemmert, who was the managing director for Dakota Pacific from 2012-2015 and subsequently became a Utah state senator (2016-2021). Mr. Hemmert is currently overseeing the execution of the bill under his current position as executive director of the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

Dakota Pacific used the HTRZ bill as the impetus to change the original development plans from a Tech Center to a residential project. Despite major opposition from the public and county officials, they are going back to the table for a second attempt to push through their proposal for a residential project by using the revised/approved bill as leverage to force Summit County to approve their proposal. Since its inception, H.B. 462 has exemplified a conflict of interest between the developers and the public good.

I favor affordable housing and public transportation, but the Dakota Pacific project is not the solution. The strain that 3,000 more full-time residents will have on our roads, schools, fire department, libraries, parks and public transportation has not been evaluated.

We are still in a drought, and the air quality in the area will worsen with the additional pollution that this project will bring. As a community, we are not powerless; we can and will stop this project together. We can’t allow developers to damage our community and force municipalities to accept their proposals.

Lawyers will be involved to stop this project. Over 4,000 concerned residents that have signed the “Stop Dakota Pacific” petition will come together for the well-being of our community.

Ruby Diaz

Pinebrook